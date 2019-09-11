The Indians’ came home and played mistake-free football once again to start 2-0 for the second season in a row.
Vance Mullins enjoyed a 71-yard interception return for one of three Week 1 takeaways. His interception against Mountain Grove didn’t go all the way, but Strafford created five turnovers in the win over the Panthers, including a fumble recovered by Mullins, who also snagged another pick, and two more interceptions by Mason Foley.
On offense, Foley hooked up with another Mason, Mason Denning, for a 38-yard gain before Foley carried it in from six yards to open the scoring in the first quarter. Later in the first, Strafford scored again on some trickery. Lined up to take the snap, it instead went to Jacob Stow while Foley wheeled out left. Stow hit Foley, who spun out of one tackle near the line of scrimmage and stepped out of another, eventually gaining 31 yards for the second touchdown of the game.
Strafford finished scoring before halftime, but it turned out to be all that was needed. The third TD came on an 80-yard touchdown run by Jared Kinder.
Ian Bareis, who Indians head coach Tim Hester said would be increasingly worked back in following his injury late last season, gained 44 yards on eight carries, two more than he was given in the opener.
On defense, Kinder led Strafford with eight solo tackles and two sacks. Denning, and Isabell, who also got to the quarterback once, were heavily involved in wrapping up Mountain Grove players all night.
Strafford allowed 195 yards on the ground, including a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Panthers' lone scoring play, but held the visitors to just 71 yards through the air on 22 passing attempts.
Strafford is back on the road in Week 3 at Miller (2-0). The Cardinals have scored a combined 111 points in their first pair of games.
