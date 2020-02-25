Strafford didn't let the desire for a rematch with its rival distract from the task at hand.
The Indians rebounded from last Friday's home loss to Fair Grove and handily defeated Pleasant Hope, 68-35, in a Class 3 district quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon.
Leading 36-23 at the midway point, Strafford extended the gulf by outscoring the Pirates 19-7 in the third behind three 3-pointers and enhanced defensive communication.
"We started talking on defense, which helps for a variety of reasons," Strafford head coach Tyler Ryerson said. "It's hard to run offense against a defense that can pressure you to half-court, and then we talked through screens and switched, really forced them into taking some tough shots."
Several players believed there was an extra fire coming off the undesirable defeat, but Ryerson said this group has "been fairly even-keel throughout the year."
By the final few minutes, Ryerson was able to give his starters a rest and there were smiles down the bench, which gave sophomore Teagan Lawler some encouragement after he made the second of late-game free-throw attempts.
"He's missed every free throw short for the last two months I think, so we were trying to get him to, if it was going to miss it, miss it some other way," Ryerson said. "But he finally made one."
Zak Lutgen connected three times from deep and led the Indians with 19 points. Vance Mullins finished with 12 and the duo of Clay Lawson and Cade Rear each added eight in the win.
"We're always bringing the competitiveness," Rear said. "Especially after that loss, we're ready for Saturday. We've got to win Thursday, but we're definitely looking forward to Saturday."
Last year's Indians team laid the blueprint for retribution against the district's No. 2 seed. They also fell to the Eagles in the regular season finale, then scored a 51-47 victory in the district semifinal in Clever.
"I don't even like saying their name," Lawson said. "The purple school, we call them here. But yeah, [the loss Friday] ate at me, our team all weekend. We were in the same position last year, so who knows, maybe we play them again and repeat history."
The task falls on Ryerson to make sure his players don't look past a Thursday's semifinal against Forsyth, who overcame a seven-point deficit to start the fourth quarter against Hollister. Panthers senior Jordan Letterman's scored the game-winning basket with 1:50 remaining.
"We're not even thinking about that [potential game with Fair Grove]," Ryerson said. "You can maybe ask them, but what I'm focusing on is this game [next]. I'll worry about that one later."
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
