If beating Hartville in Friday night’s Class 3 district championship would have been the ultimate cherry on top, defeating rival Fair Grove in the semifinals two days earlier was still a treat for Strafford.
The Indians had a successful campaign come to an end at the hands of the undefeated Eagles, but not before pulling away on Feb. 24, 57-45, from a Fair Grove team that they had also beaten several days prior.
“It feels really good,” Strafford senior Vance Mullins said after the Fair Grove win. “Throughout my career, I think I’ve only beaten them my freshman year of football and basketball and sophomore year of basketball. Going out with a bang with these two wins on them feels really good.”
The Indians got off to a similarly slow start in the first Fair Grove meeting, but stayed in a prolonged funk in the postseason meeting. After leading 11-5, Strafford’s only second-quarter scoring came on an AK Rael 3-pointer, enabling Fair Grove to lead by a handful at the break.
“That second quarter, it just felt like we couldn’t buy a basket,” Strafford head coach Tyler Ryerson said. “They do such a good job helping off and closing out the shooters, fighting through screens. We didn’t reinvent the wheel at halftime, our adjustment was that we need better spacing. When they over-help, it makes those close outs that much longer.”
It’s hard to imagine a better response than what Strafford produced coming out of the half. Following six unanswered points that gave the Indians back the lead, Seth Soden knocked down back-to-back 3s that resulted from penetrate-and-kick offense. Junior Logan Daniels hit a triple for Fair Grove’s first points of the quarter at the 3:40 mark, but Logan Fraker answered it on the other end 20 seconds later.
Additional triples by Soden and Mullins extended the lead to nine points at one point late in the period.
“When you spread them out a little bit more, it just makes your driving lanes a little easier, and I thought offensively in the first half we were a little too packed in, a little blocky,” Ryerson said. “We weren’t reversing side to side. Our kids did a good job adjusting.”
“We hit five 3s in the third. Those situations don’t happen often like that. You can’t go into a game [thinking that will happen]. We haven’t shot it great the last couple weeks so it was good to get the monkey off our backs a little bit.”
Fair Grove did stay within reach by getting quick offense on a few possessions near the end of the period. Ryan Berry completed an and-1 and Kody Stayce produced a putback from a missed triple, then Berry cut Strafford’s lead to two on a baseline pull-up jumper with 6:30 left. It didn’t stay close long, though, as another of Mullins’ numerous assists came on a pass to Rael for a trey from in front of the Indians bench to answer. More offense came inside for Strafford as Teagan Lawer scored underneath and Mullins drove from the perimeter and finished with his left hand.
A minute later, a turnover led to a transition layup for Mullins, giving the Indians a double-digit lead. Fair Grove did close it to six again, but Rael quickly snuffed out the momentum by using a hesitation move that set up a foul resulting in an old-fashioned 3-pointer.
Rael led with a game-high 26, Soden had 13, and Mullins added 11 in the win, which also doubled as Ryerson’s 100th career victory. After the game, current and former players gathered to celebrate the occasion.
The Indians needed overtime for both Ryerson's 98th and 99th wins, including the 58-52 victory at Fair Grove on Feb. 19.
“I kinda knew it was close,” Ryerson said. “We send a report to our administrator about career wins and stuff. It’s not something I tally or think about day-to-day, but in the back of your mind you know it’s close. Then my assistants kind of locked me in [the locker room office] while they were doing whatever up there. To come back out and see kids from every school I've been at and have everyone in the same spot, it’s just a cool, humbling experience.”
Hartville 55, Strafford 32
The Indians fought to avenge a regular season defeat, but couldn’t up the Eagles in Friday’s district championship game in Mansfield, falling 55-32.
Strafford trailed just 24-20 at the interval, but the second half served as evidence of why Hartville is one of the state’s best teams regardless of class. The Eagles forced the Indians into difficult outside attempts that amounted to just five points past the halfway mark of the third quarter.
Hartville entered the game ranked atop Class 3 and on a 37-game winning streak that includes last year’s Class 2 state title. Their last defeat came on Feb. 7, 2020, in overtime to Dora, the defending Class 1 champs.
Mullins scored his team-high nine points in the first quarter, while Hartville senior Ryce Piper led all scorers with 19 points.
All but Mullins will return as starters next year for Strafford, who finished 22-6.
