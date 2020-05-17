One year is a long time to be stuck on the starting block.
That’s the reality, of course, for Marshfield track and field, along with every other program unable to compete this spring. But not every school is fortunate to have the wealth of underclassmen the Blue Jays possess.
“We had 97 kids out for track, and five were seniors,” Marshfield boys and girl track head coach Roy Kaderly said. “We’ve got a lot of juniors on both sides, boys and girls. … We’re a pretty young team. There were a couple more [from last year] that we would have had a hard time replacing, but we had the makings of a very competitive team. I’d almost go on a limb and say we were going to fight for a conference and district championship [this season].”
Keegan Odell, Emmalee Hungerford and the pole-vaulting pair of Destiny Skidmore and Tristan Greenfield all graduated from last year’s Jays that reached the Class 4 state finals. Still, plenty of talent remained in place for more than another run, which bodes well for 2021.
The trio of Alliyah Joiner, Brianna Utecht and Baylee Hayes were all sophomores on the 4x100-meter relay team that took fourth place last May. While that team may have looked a little different this year, the athletes from it are expected to be special regardless. Utecht, one of the area’s best in the sport, qualified for the girls finals in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash on top of the relay team, but was one of a few Jays expected to further expand her portfolio of events this year.
“Brianna’s looking at trying to go to college and run track, but also expanding her events and looking at getting being a heptathlete,” Kaderly said. “She’d been running hurdles, long jumping ... she didn’t compete in them [last year], but shot put, javelin, high jump, she’d been working on all of them to prepare for a college career.”
Joiner, another athlete who medaled from that relay team, last year broke the school record in the 300-meter hurdles. She was also just several hurdles away from shattering the record in the 100-meter hurdles at sectionals –– and finishing in first or second place there –– when she tripped up on one of the final hurdles.
“She’s been out there working, and there’s been a lot of kids working on their own,” Kaderly said.
Though Utecht might have broken off from relays with her versatility in open events, Joiner would have returned to the teams that helped break 4x100 and 4x200 school records that had stood for over 20 decades, and a 4x400 relay team was in the works for this year, with several of those spots open, according to Kaderly. “We had some talented freshmen girls that came in that were working really hard. ... I don’t know who would have been where,” he said.
Emily Aldridge, who Kaderly estimates had a good chance of heading to state in high jump, might have filled some roles on the relay teams, though she’s one of the few the Jays lose to graduation. Several of the underclassmen who impressed in early practices this year but won’t even be seniors when next year rolls around, including freshmen Emma Dinkins and Macie Vestal. Assistant coach Cody Bull mentioned that Dinkins could have been one who may have joined the relay team, while Kaderly noted Vestal was putting in a lot of extra time learning to hurdle.
On the boys’ side, Peyton McBride would have been a key returner after finishing eighth at state in the triple jump as a freshman in 2019. Alongside him, Kaderly said the plan this year was to load up and excel with relay teams.
“I thought we’d have the most success with boys there, field events and relays, stuff where you can really work on the skills,” Kaderly said.
Familiar names in other Marshfield sports, like juniors Daylon Kanengieter and Blake Anderson, sophomore Cooper Kimrey and freshman Bryant Bull, would have factored in.
“I felt like our middle distance, watching them through practice, they were looking good,” Bull said. “That was something we hadn’t really had in the past.”
Kaderly and a talented staff of assistants anticipate watching what the group can do going forward.
“I’m anxious to see what this summer brings and what we’re able to do in the offseason in the weight room, then come out and surprise some people next year, because these kids are working hard on their own,” he said. “That’s a real positive and says a lot about the character of the kids we’ve got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.