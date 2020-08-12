Recognition was given to local athletes, teams and other special recipients Monday at the 2020 Springfield Sports Commission Awards.
A total of 135 student-athletes and 26 teams representing southwest Missouri high schools were honored at the event, which was originally scheduled for June 15 but was pushed back by organizers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshfield’s Brianna Utecht, nominated alongside teammate Alliyah Joiner, won Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
Birdie Henderson captured the award of Volleyball Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. The Logan-Rogersville grad, now headed to play at Florida, led her team to the Class 3 state finals in 2019. An Under Armour All-American, she ended her career with 483 kills and a 95.3 serve percentage.
Also from L-R, Jay Strausbaugh, who finished the winter an undefeated 58-0 as Class 2’s 132-pound state champion, was nominated as Best Boys Wrestler (Lower Weights) and Best Boys Cross Country Runner, as well as Boys Athlete of the Year, which was won by Webb City’s Terrell Kabala.
Strafford’s Logan Jones was up for Girls Athlete of the Year for her work helping to lead the Lady Indians to a fifth-consecutive Class 3 state title, though the nod was given to Kaesha George of Monett.
Hartville Boys Basketball took home the award for Boys Team of the Year after winning the Class 2 state title. Springfield Catholic's Class 1 state winners captured Girls Team of the Year; Strafford's girls basketball team was one of another handful of teams nominated for the honor.
Ethan Maddox, student manager of Marshfield’s girls basketball team, received one of four Inspiration Awards presented over the course of the evening. Another was given to 8-year-old Anya Smith, an honorary member of the Logan-Rogersville Pomcat Dance team over the past several seasons.
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.