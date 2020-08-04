Sometimes business is simple. There’s a void in a market, and you fill it.
Troy and Micki McShane’s daughter, Bentli, hooped at The Courts in northeast Springfield like so many others have over the past several decades. But when it transitioned to a hub for volleyball, not basketball, after an ownership change, an opportunity presented itself.
“My husband felt the need to look into it,” Micki said. “He’s from Strafford and felt there were a lot of kids and teens from the north side this way that may lose the opportunity of somewhere to go.”
Troy explained.
“I just thought it’d be good for the community, and might make a little money in the long run,” Troy said. “I went for it and built it. Everyone was losing the opportunity when The Courts went to volleyball only; everyone in Strafford, Marshfield, Lebanon was losing the opportunity for kids to play. We didn’t want to drive an hour to play basketball, either.”
With that, the McShanes moved quickly with the idea of there being as little time as necessary without a facility to hoop at nearby. The Courts closed near the end of 2018, and ideas for a new hoops complex were implemented within several months.
They broke ground shortly after with little red tape. Troy owns a construction company in Strafford, Dirtworx, which helped expedite the process.
“[Troy's] guys were able to do a lot of the prep work, and he knows the steps [to get things rolling],” Micki said.
The initial goal was to open in October of last year, a goal that was foiled by mother nature during the spring and parts of summer.
“We had the rainy season that came upon us during the dirt side of it,” Troy said. “We were hoping to have it up and running in six months, and it took eight. But that’s still a good build [time] for the facility.”
Strafford Sports Center officially opened its doors this February. The facility, located on Evergreen Street just off Interstate 44, includes not only four basketball courts, but a Kids Zone with inflatables and arcade games for siblings of players to pass the time with.
That was the simple part. Unfortunately, the pandemic arrived just five weeks after the center opened.
“It really was a challenge,” Micki said. “It allowed us to reset, go over the policies and procedures with employees. But moving forward, just like everyone else, it's a learning curve of what we have to do with sanitation, and things we were already doing, knowing there's a lot of traffic moving through anyways.”
As Troy put it, there’s no use crying over spilt milk. “We’re in the same boat as a lot of other people, and you have to keep fighting and making it work,” he said. “That’s why we have people hired in the places we have running the facility, and we’re doing everything we can to make people come back –– and everyone who’s been there has been excited about it and wanted to come back, which is a really positive thing for the times we’re in.”
In the short time the facility has been open, it has hosted a handful of large tournaments where the facility has been rented out. It has hosted volleyball and basketball camps, as well as jiu-jitsu and karate tournaments.
It's an impressive list, but one that would have been even more extensive if not for the coronavirus, which canceled events like the 2020 National Christian HomeSchool Basketball Championships and a pro-am basketball tourney.
"I think everyone’s glad it’s there, but with the times we’re in, it’s deterring people from coming," Troy said. “Which sucks, but what do you do? There's been a lot of lost interest, and I think everything's gonna be great one of these days and it'll be the place to go once the terror is over and everyone feels comfortable."
On top of other sports the Center has yet to host, like wrestling or pickleball, Troy spoke about the long-term view and expansion down the road.
“We’d like to eventually have 12 courts,” Troy said. “We’d put up two more buildings and make it into a big U-shape; that’s what I’d like to see in the future. We want it to be where we can host big tournaments, or you could have pickleball, volleyball, all sorts of things going at the same time in a big facility. It’s not going to happen this year, obviously, but [we’ve got] all kinds of big stuff planned in due time.”
