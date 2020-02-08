Wet is miserable, especially when you are wet and COLD!!!
It is also dangerous, particularly if you are going to be stuck outside with little opportunity to get dry and warm. You might have to take things into your own hands. Remember, Hypothermia can kill you!!
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature. Normal body temperature is around 98.6 F (37 C). Hypothermia (hi-poe-THUR-me-uh) occurs as your body temperature falls below 95 F (35 C).”
“When your body temperature drops, your heart, nervous system and other organs can't work normally. Left untreated, hypothermia can eventually lead to complete failure of your heart and respiratory system and eventually to death.”
Hypothermia can occur when you are exposed to cold weather or immersion in cold water. It is essential to get the body warmed back to a normal temperature. How do you know you have hypothermia? The first sign is shivering. That is your body's automatic defense against cold temperature — an attempt to warm itself.
You may then develop slurred speech or mumbling, slow, shallow breathing, weak pulse, even clumsiness or lack of coordination, drowsiness or very low energy and confusion or memory loss and eventually loss of consciousness. In infants watch for bright red, cold skin.
One problem is someone with hypothermia usually isn't aware of his or her condition because the symptoms often begin gradually. Also, the confused thinking associated with hypothermia prevents self-awareness. The confused thinking can also lead to risk-taking behavior. So, watch out for each other and “buddy” check each other frequently. IF IN DOUBT, get busy building some type of shelter and start warming the person up.
Get out of the wind, build a fire and if clothing is wet, dry it out. If it is very cold, take the clothes off and let them freeze, then break the ice off the fabric. It is not a 100% but any improvement can save a life.
This is the time your Boy Scout training can really come in handy. Build a shelter, build a fire, share body heat, get warm and stay warm. Still have questions? Let our friendly and knowledgeable sporting goods staff help. All you need to do is come on down to Orscheln’s.
