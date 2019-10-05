Want some handy fire starters that are just about free? Here's some I just made from old candles, dryer lint, ketchup cups, saw dust, toilet paper rolls and cotton balls.
First step is to take the old candles and melt them. Take a saucepan with some water and put the wax scraps in a small pot that will fit inside the pan. Turn on the heat and let the candles melt. If you don’t have scrap candles, use paraffin that can be purchased in the canning section of your grocery.
Start saving the dryer lint when you do laundry in Ziploc bags. Note: Nylon, rayon and other synthetics will work but may burn with a smell unlike cotton. At the same time, start saving toilet paper rolls as you empty them.
Take an old cookie sheet and cover it with aluminum foil. Plug one end of the toilet paper rolls with 100% cotton balls you can buy at the drugstore pharmacy section. Put in a plug of the dryer lint next and top it off with a couple of cotton balls. Carefully pour the molten wax into each roll and let them cool in the upright position. You will need to experiment until you have the right amount of lint and number of cotton balls. After they cool, place them in zipper bags and they are ready for you backpack or camping kit.
If you are a woodworker, you probably have some sawdust available to you. If you don’t, go to the lumber yard and ask for some. It’s a good idea to at least bring your own container. Ketchup cups, like they use at fast food places, can be picked up at Sam’s Club for next to nothing. Fill the cups with sawdust approximately four-fifths full, then set them on a piece of cardboard next to a stove or heat source.
The rolls can be used to start fires in the woods, even after a rain, and the ketchup cups work great on a small folding stove for coffee or to also start a campfire. Pack some Strike Anywhere matches or small lighters in a waterproof container and you are set for the next camping or fishing trip. Biggest expense? A little time.
