Fingertips, toe, ears and the end of your nose are the first places that usually get frost bite. You know to cover up when you EXPECT to be outdoors. You know what to expect when you’re headed out for a hunt, but what about the unexpected?
You are headed home when black ice sends you spiraling off the road and down an embankment. You are almost home when the car engine light comes on and the engine dies.
Some of the best survivors are the homeless folks that live where the weather gets REALLY cold. They have learned to insulate themselves with newspaper and built shelter from almost nothing … they know how to survive.
The hobos of last century were experts at it. They “invented” the hobo stove; they survived because they were committed (by choice or circumstance) to a life without normal shelter or rules. In the past, people that live in a particular area knew how to survive in nature’s peculiar moods.
For example, Eskimos are comfortable in conditions that the rest of us couldn’t tolerate. My first duty assignment in the Air Force was Anchorage, Alaska. Being from Texas, I had only seen snow three times and only remembered it twice. I had a lot to learn and not much time to learn it. Every area has its own moods and dangers.
Winter in the Ozarks has its own, and in my opinion the worst one is the ice storm. Pam and I missed the big one of ’07 but we got here that September and I managed to break my leg because of ice on January 3, 2008. That break cost me three weeks before they could operate on my leg and a total of three surgeries to repair it. THEN … I bought some ice crampons for my shoes!
If the wind chill makes the temperature feel like minus 28 or colder, exposed skin can freeze in under 30 minutes. At minus 40, frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes. Take it to minus 55, and you’re in danger within two minutes. My driveway is three-tenths of a mile long; how long would it take for me to walk that in really bad weather?
Still have questions? Let our friendly and knowledgeable sporting goods staff help. All you need to do is come on down to Orscheln’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.