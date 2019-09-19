EDITOR’S NOTE: This week's column is a reprint of a classic Sporting Goods 101.
I get asked all of the time, “Bob, what is the best home defense weapon?”
Primarily because of the following points, my answer is the shotgun. A “tactical” or “security” shotgun has a shorter than normal barrel. This allows for the weapon to be used quickly inside buildings or even vehicles. Eighteen inches is as short as you can legally go with a shotgun barrel without requiring a tax stamp and federal registration.
A shotgun might be pump action, semi-auto, lever action, bolt action, and single or double barrels. Pump and semi-automatic actions are the only two that are “practical” for home defense, they are the fastest forms of operation for a shotgun.
They are easily sighted either using the normal single bead at the end of the barrel that acts as a sight. But you can also dress out your shotgun with a front and rear sight, or even a red dot (Aimpoint, Trijicon, etc.).
Twelve gauge is the most common combat shotgun caliber, especially when it comes to semi-automatics, but it is also the more powerful option as well. It also makes the firearm larger, heavier, and recoils fiercely. A 20 gauge is still a very potent round and is much friendlier for smaller people. Even a .410 can be an effective alternative for small frame folks.
Shotguns have wide variety of shells and capacities. But the main reason I favor a shotgun is the stock. A shoulder stock makes the shotgun easier to shoot accurately, handle and is more comfortable. A recent article by Pew Pew Tactical.com said, “Pistol grip only shotguns are fun, look cool, and handy in some situations.”
However, a shoulder stock makes a shotgun much easier to handle, much easier to shoot accurately, and more comfortable.
Most of us do not have the time for active shooter training scenarios… besides, it is late at night. You’ve been awakened to a sound, you’re groggy. “Who ya gonna call when they come for you?”
I’m calling for my pump shotgun with a “side saddle” that holds an extra six rounds and an attached light that I can activate with the thumb of my hand that works the pump action. Still have questions? Let our friendly and knowledgeable sporting goods staff help. All you need to do is come on down to Orscheln’s.
