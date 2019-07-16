What supplies will you need in a crisis situation? There are so many different situations that could become critical, and how do you replenish your stock pile … where do you even start?
Every crisis will have certain things you will need … every time. Water and food top the list, but there are other items you need to consider, like medicine, extra clothes, tools, games for the kids, extra gas and fuel — these can be hazardous if not handled correctly.
How much available space do you have for storage? City dwellers need to do some planning. Do you have a garage or back yard storage building or a basement or available attic? Don't forget closets and space under the beds.
How much can you afford to spend in stockpiling supplies? If you can, make a hefty investment right now. You never know when a crisis is going to hit. However, setting a little aside each payday is also a good strategy. If you expect to “fall back” to another location, transportability of your supplies is absolutely critical. The more you have, the more you have to move.
If you have a secure fallback location, a good idea is to stock it first. That way you are going to a site that already has supplies rather than trying to move them with you. Stored water takes up room and is heavy, so pre-position some at the other end and just carry what you need. Food supplies are not usually as heavy as liquids, but they take up a lot of room.
Weapons and ammunition are heavy, particularly if you're talking several thousand rounds. Security again is a prerequisite if you're pre-positioning guns and ammo.
What about communications? Handheld walkie-talkies are relatively inexpensive, but they require batteries. Solar powered emergency radios (some even come with hand-crank generators) are small and, again, relatively inexpensive. This can be used to listen and get information, but you may need to transmit also. This is rather much like preparing for a blizzard; if you leave early enough, you will have no problem.
If you wait too long ….
This will be just a starter list; make a list based on your needs and the processes you are concerned about. Still have questions? Let our friendly and knowledgeable sporting goods staff help. All you need to do is come on down to Orscheln’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.