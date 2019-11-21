An exceptional group of six Wildcats made their college commitments official at an after-school signing day ceremony last Tuesday.
Two volleyball players –– Birdie Henderson (Florida) and Claire Taylor (Drury) –– made their signings formal, as did the baseball quartet of AJ Craft (Pittsburg State), Thomas Kane (St. Louis), Trey McDaniel (Evangel) and Reed Metz (Tennessee).
It proved to be a special moment that informally closes a special chapter in the book of Wildcats volleyball. Henderson and Taylor were standouts from a senior class that helped the program win 136 matches during their tenure. They not only captured the Class 3 state title in 2018, but were runners-up this year and reached the semifinals in 2016.
“Claire’s been my best friend ever since eighth grade, so signing on the same day together and watching each other grow over the years is awesome,” Henderson said. “The fact that we’re both playing volleyball in college, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Taylor established a relationship through club volleyball with Drury head coach Jenifer Bahner.
“She’s seen me a lot, I liked Drury, she liked me; it just kind of worked,” said Taylor, who will take her career 764 assists and continue to refine her skills as a setter for the Panthers.
As one of two L-R commits set to compete in the SEC, Henderson’s signing officially ties the bow on her recruiting process, even though it’s been unofficially completed for some time.
“My recruiting process started out at a really young age –– eighth grade –– so it was hard for me to figure out what I wanted for a period of time,” Henderson said. “My parents were kind of surprised, too, but going on visits, taking it slow and realizing what I did and didn’t want, I think that was important.”
“It was a lot to take in at first, and looking back on it, it was stressful at times, but I was loving it [laughs]. Overall, it was fun experiencing different universities and what they bring to the table.”
It was Florida, though, that reached out to Henderson first out of a number of prestigious programs, and she said that the Gators checked all the boxes. “I love the coaching staff, I love the location, I loved the fact that it was in the SEC so that my parents could watch me play a lot,” she said. “I felt a connection there and to the girls, and I knew that it was the one.”
It’s hard to be surprised about Gainesville being a positive factor in the decision-making process.
“It was Florida [laughs], I’m not complaining about the location,” Henderson admitted.
She calls committing the fall of her sophomore year “in a way a huge relief.”
“I would think about it constantly, so getting that off my shoulders, I was blessed to commit at an early age,” Henderson said.
While Henderson confessed to never being a fan of any program prior to her commitment, the Wildcats’ other SEC commit, Metz, had to alter his favorite colors.
“I was a Mizzou fan until about two years ago,” Metz admitted.
He calls his process a quick one. A showcase with his travel team, Midwest Nationals, prompted interest, and he didn’t hesitate to go with his first offer that came from the Vols.
“I went on my visit, fell in love and jumped on it three days later,” Metz said. “It was winter of my sophomore year, and I committed on my birthday. The head coach there is a real players’ coach and I fell in love with them and what they’re trying to do.”
Both Henderson and Metz expressed their excitement and anticipation for playing in front of SEC crowds, and getting a taste of those environments on their respective visits.
“My first one I went to a basketball game, and then a couple weeks ago we got to go watch a football game against South Carolina,” Metz said. “They got a win over them, campus was lively and overall it was a lot of fun.”
L-R baseball will take its wealth of talent and attempt to march back to the Class 2 state finals this spring.
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
