Volleyball sends pair to next level
Two players whose names finish high up on Marshfield volleyball record books will continue their careers in-state.
Addison Crider signed with Central Methodist University, while Emily Aldridge made her commitment to College of the Ozarks official at last Wednesday’s signing day ceremony in Marshfield.
“It was kind of a hectic process,” said Crider a first-team all-Big 8 selection. “I put together a highlight film and put it on YouTube. I emailed some coaches. But CMU reached out to me, contacted my coach after they watched my highlight film. I really like that campus there. It’s small and it reminds me of home.”
CMU assistant coach Garrett Case confirmed that video efforts helped her land with the Eagles.
“Addison was a kid that we kind of stumbled upon, luckily,” Case said. “We came upon her recruiting profile, were able to watch her video, and she’s a stud. We were really lucky to find her. She’s been to beach nationals multiple times, she’s just a great athlete.”
“I think she’s going to bring an athleticism to our team that will really elevate us. She’s dynamic –– front row, back row, outside hitter, right-side hitter –– she can add in a lot of different things. She’s got power, shots that she’s just smart with. She’ll help a lot offensively and defensively.”
Lady Jays volleyball head coach Jared Olson suspected that when the numbers from this year’s 25-win season are added to the past several, Crider should go down as the program’s all-time leader in kills.
He also estimated that teammate Emily Aldridge, an MHSVCA Class 3 All-State selection, will join her at the top as the leader in assists.
Aldridge verbally committed to “Hard Work U” roughly a year ago, but has kept it under wraps. She said she never really considered any other option seriously.
“I went to see them and thought it was where I wanted to be, and my parents love it, too,” Aldridge said. “It’s a really good program, all the girls there are really sweet. I fell in love with the campus, and the coaches, also. It was just kind of a perfect fit.”
McIllwain, Jays make baseball commitments official
Marshfield baseball’s four commitments played like a grand slam. Three crossed the plate, and finally, Thomas McIllwain touched home.
With Brennan Espy committed to Drury University and brother Brooks headed to Southwest Baptist University, McIllwain will join another Blue Jays teammate, Austin Dobrick, at Evangel University.
While the other three had their landing spots picked out, McIllwain didn’t have his landing spot chosen until Tuesday night.
“I got a call, decided to sign there...yeah, it happened very quickly,” McIllwain said. “They’ve been in contact for a while now, but it was down to four schools, and I narrowed it down in a matter of two hours. It was a fun day yesterday [laughs].”
Dobrick parlayed lots of looks playing over the summer into a commitment to the Crusaders several months ago.
“Over the summer, all the different offers were stressful, and at the same time exciting, but to finally get a college I want with a great coach, it relieves all the stress and I’m excited for next year,” Dobrick said.
McIllwain said amiliarity was one of the benefits of choosing Evangel; former Marshfield baseball head coach Tyler Henry is an assistant coach for the Crusaders.
“We’re really excited about both of them. I knew they were both outstanding young men, quality ballplayers and real competitors, so those are the types of players we’re trying to get at Evangel.”
On Dobrick, Henry said, “Austin is a guy who can come in and at least be a bullpen option as a freshman and is a guy that’s going to develop assuming he puts in the work into a guy into a guy that’s upper-80s, low-90s, a top pitcher in our conference if not in the country, also with the ability to swing the bat.”
Henry complimented McIllwain’s athleticism, branding him as “a utility guy who can play infield and outfield, and a competitor who can put the barrel on the ball and be a consistent force in the lineup.”
