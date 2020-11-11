A six-pack of Marshfield signings held at the high school Wednesday morning was headlined by senior Brianna Utecht picking Wichita State as her track and field destination.
“It was KU, OU and Wichita; I was choosing between one of those, really, in the end,” Utecht said. “I was like, ‘You know what, I don’t think i need to wait any longer.’ I knew Wichita was the right school for me.”
The Lady Jays senior, who kept her decision tight-lipped after verbally committing earlier in the week, had some run with the reveal. Over a handful of hats were laid about on the table in front of her at the signing ceremony, including the top-three choices, she donned the Shockers hat and revealed a Wichita State t-shirt underneath her Marshfield varsity jacket.
“We’re really big into sports [as a family] and watching where athletes commit,” Utecht said. “My dad told me a week ago, ‘We have to do the hat idea.’ I wanted to do that, I just hadn’t told him, so I was like yeah, that’s a good idea. Everyone’s been nagging [about the decision], so I was like, I’m gonna make them wait a little longer.”
Though unable to take recruiting trips to the various Division 1 schools near and far that were recruiting her throughout the pandemic, Utecht indicated that the process leading to her commitment has been relatively worry-free and enjoyable. “It’s been a lot of fun for me and all the classmates supporting me,” she said. “I’ve loved the experience and it’s not been stressful at all. I know kids have had struggles with recruiting with COVID, but I’ve really been blessed. It hasn’t been a worry to me or my family at all.”
In August, she was awarded Best Girls Track & Field Athlete at the Springfield Sports Commission Awards, becoming a back-to-back winner. Just prior to that, her recruiting heated up after a stellar performance at the AAU Junior Olympic Games Track and Field Championships in Florida that prompted contact from a number of D-I programs.
“Division 1 is a different animal and a lot more intense,” Utecht said. “You have to work really hard to stay alive [at that level]. I think that fits my personality. I’m goal-driven and determined to do anything. I just think Wichita fit me and that they can help me reach my goals best.”
A longer version of this story will run in the Nov. 18 issue of the Mail.
