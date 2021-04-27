Seven more Marshfield student-athletes are set to join the ranks of college programs and were commemorated at a signing ceremony on April 14.
Uniquely, two pairs of them will join the same programs.
When Marshfield girls wrestling season got underway in the winter, there were hopes, but doubts also from several Lady Jays regarding the possibility of continuing the sport after high school. For others, it wasn’t even on the radar.
“I hadn’t even really thought about it; I was just planning on going to college in Springfield,” Avonlea Bergthold said. “It didn’t hit me at all until my last match this season, then I got up and was like, ‘I don’t want to stop doing this. That was really it. That was the only match I ever cried after.”
“I didn’t think I was going to go,” said teammate Leanna Merrell. “I didn’t think colleges would want me because the weight classes are different –– I’d have to lose like 40 pounds –– so I didn’t think I’d be accepted.”
She was, and so was Bergthold. The two will be teammates and roommates at Avila University. On Dec. 19, 2020, Avila announced its decision to add men's and women's wrestling programs among its varsity sports, with competition to begin for the Kansas City-based school in 2021-22.
Bergthold wrestled at 125 pounds this past season for Marshfield, while Merrell (235) qualified a second time in her career for state. Bergthold actually already had an academic scholarship to Avila before the wrestling team was announced, while Merrell began contact with the school through Kylie Martin, who became the first collegiate signing for the program earlier this year.
Merrell said that she was driven this season by her family, speaking about her father, who passed away early last year and was what she called her biggest supporter. “He’d probably be very proud [if he were here],” she said.
The other pair of current and future teammates is Serenity Crosby and Reagan Smith. Both will compete for Evangel University women’s cross country.
Gage Miers completed his first season as head coach of cross country at Marshfield with both as standout seniors.
“Reagan was my top senior coming in,” Miers said. “She’s a four-time state qualifier; all-conference, all-district, all-region. Practice-wise, she was a great leader and really set the tone for our other underclassmen for years to come. I was super blessed to have her and excited for her opportunity.”
“Serenity was an awesome leader at practice as well. She competed all season long and was able to knock minutes off her time from her junior and senior year and was just two places away from qualifying from state. I’m excited for her as well.”
Miers contacted all the area colleges to help facilitate a landing spot for the pair.
“I got an email from Coach [Miers] and we’re always looking for quality runners, but I also really like to have local products,” Evangel Cross Country head coach Austin Jacobs said. “I feel like it kind of strengthens...I don’t know, something about it. Running in southwest Missouri is very solid, a lot of great local talent, and I love to draw that whenever I can.”
Logan Crum will join the ranks of Marshfield baseball players competing at the collegiate level after signing with St. Louis Community College.
The right-handed catcher has appeared in all games for the Blue Jays this season and has been reliable with the glove, but it’s what he’s done off the diamond that earned him recognition at the signing just as much. Marshfield AD Ronda Hubbard shared a message from West Plains, where both Jays basketball teams and students traveled for district championships, complimented exemplary behavior. Crum has been the leader this year for the student section, the Loud Crowd.
“It’s just really nice, because my parents were there, and they raised me and did a good job of making sure I was respectful,” Crum said. “It’s just how I was raised, so it was nice to have that recognized. It just means I’m doing what I want to do and attempting to be a good person.”
Crum said past leaders on the baseball team served as examples, including Eric Nunn, Nick Visconte, Truett Gardner and Parker Dinwiddie.
Rounding out the signings were Landon Wilson, who previously signed with Missouri Southern State University but was unable to attend the last ceremony, and Isaiah Starks, who will suit up as a lineman for Missouri Valley College.
“As a freshman, Isaiah was super-quiet,” Marshfield football head coach Cody Bull said. “He’s not super-loud now, but his play speaks for itself. He’s physical, works his rear off, finishes blocks; he’s exactly what we want our offensive line to be, as nasty as possible at the point of contact, and he embodies that.”
Bull praised Wilson’s development over the past few years, saying, “He just developed. He did such a good job learning our offense and figuring out how to be productive and successful. He presented a matchup program every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.