Little distance has separated Alissa Collette and Taylor Williams throughout their softball careers. In fact, the gap keeps shrinking.
Collette, who graduated from Strafford, and Williams, a Logan-Rogersville grad, are each transferring from State Fair Community College to Southwest Baptist University for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We’re actually going to be roommates,” Collette said. “We played together in high school on summer teams, and even before then we played against each other. She ended up committing to State Fair, and I was like, ‘I already know you, this is weird.’ I didn’t really know anyone from Springfield that came up there, so that was pretty cool.”
Collete was a first-team all-state selection in 2018 and hit over .500 for both of Strafford’s back-to-back Class 1 state softball championship teams her junior and senior year.
She batted .357 as a freshman in Sedalia, but also contributed on the mound, where she excelled with the Lady Indians. When asked if she would miss pitching, Collete, expected to play either of the corner infield positions at SBU, replied, “Some, but not a whole lot.”
“It wasn’t my favorite,” Collette said. “When I first started pitching, I think I was 10. All the pitchers on my summer team were terrible. I told my dad I was going to start pitching because I was tired of losing games [laughs]. That’s how that came about. It’s hard to do both [hitting and pitching] instead of just one or the other.”
The pair became more than just summer squadmates when Williams, who batted over .400 and drove in 23 runs as a senior for L-R, joined the Lady Roadrunners this past year. SFCC softball head coach Lyndsey Talbot initially spotted her playing for the Wildcats at a tournament in Buffalo.
“[Taylor] has pop in her bat; she’s a little firecracker,” Talbot said. “She plays the game right. She wasn’t much of a vocal person, but she just did everything right, made all the hustle plays. She’s definitely a leader in that regard.”
State Fair, an NJCAA Division 1 school, had gotten in just over a dozen contests when this season was brought to an abrupt end. Williams was posting a .352 average with three home runs and 16 RBIs through their 14 games before the season concluded. Collete, who batted .357 as a freshman, was hitting .308 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
“We were in study hall one Friday before spring break when our coaches found out we were suspended from playing,” Williams said. “They sent us home, and we found out the season had been canceled [over break].”
That timing made it tough on both players and their teammates.
“I was pretty upset since it was my first year playing, but I felt more upset for the sophomores who didn’t know they’d already played their last game and didn’t get to have their sophomore night,” Williams said. “It was rough for all of us, especially not being able to be with my team when we found out.”
“There were only four returners from last year,” Collette said. “We were all roommates and were so close; then we had to go home and didn’t get to spend anymore time together. That was the worst part.”
Collette said that she’s thankful under the current climate that she had committed to the Bearcats over the winter. “If I hadn’t, it would’ve been tough to get recruited [this spring],” she said.
Though each regrets the premature conclusion to their time at State Fair, it also has its benefits. For Collete, it’s a chance for recuperation from a physical standpoint.
“I felt like I made a lot of improvements [over the off-season] and thought it was going to be a good year, but at the same time I hurt myself twice this spring, so it was kind of a good thing my body got to rest. I tore my ACL in eighth grade playing basketball and got it repaired, but it’s just getting old [laughs]. It was getting on my nerves. I’ve gone to the doctor, but he’s like, ‘You’re a mess.’ I was supposed to get a steroid shot, too, but we’ll see.”
Williams, who played second and was lead-off batter for the Lady Roadrunners, also gets the benefit of added eligibility.
“I don’t feel like I’m a freshman and they keep calling me one, but I have a lot more advantages,” said Williams, who has the benefit of college experience that true incoming freshmen are without. “The time management, getting school work done with practices and games, that’s an adjustment you learn. The level of play is a lot different. I’ll definitely be ahead of the game.”
