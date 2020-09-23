With the playoffs still weeks away, the tilt Friday night between Clever and host Strafford still felt like a game of survival.
The Bluejays were just returning to action after missing the past two weeks due to COVID-19 protocol. Meanwhile, the Indians had 10 players forced into quarantine for the game, including a hoard of linemen and a pair of linebackers. It meant one of their outside receivers had to line up at center.
What was practice like leading up to the game?
“A lot of coaching,” Strafford head coach Tim Hester said. “Our staff is incredible. They coached their butts off to get our kids ready for this game, and the kids reacted and responded. I thought what they went through in one week, with four freshmen starting out there, they did a good job.
“I mean, it’s a win.”
Senior quarterback Vance Mullins said that to get things rolling early and gain the confidence of those freshmen was key, and he led by example by scoring on a 74-yard keeper less than three minutes in.
After scoring just 20 points combined in the two losses to start the year, Mullins said that an offensive breakout in the 53-6 win over Miller in Week 3 “absolutely” helped build momentum that was carried into the Clever game.
“Obviously, I’m a first-year quarterback, and that game really helped with my confidence, and with our line and receivers trusting me more,” Mullins said.
Strafford (2-2) at one point looked poised to dominate the Bluejays, who, in their first year of varsity football in 92 seasons, lost 42-0 in their opener. Mullins called his own number again, and despite a two-point conversion that was no good, gave the Indians a 12-0 lead at the halfway mark of the opening quarter. But the Bluejays stood toe-to-toe with Strafford defensively for some time. Following that drive, both teams’ defenses came up with fourth-down stops, and an interception by senior Kyle Schatzer was countered several plays later by a Clever pick on a pass intended for Evan Helton.
Late in the half, the Indians embarked on an 85-yard drive, propelled early by a 33-yard completion to Silas Morton. The drive nearly stalled twice, but a defensive pass interference call on third-and-9 and later a Mullins fumble recovered by teammate Jaydyn Stafford helped the Indians creep into the red zone with under a minute left. Ultimately, Mullins found Mason Denning for a 4-yard touchdown, and Caleb Wells’ catch-and-skirt out of the backfield on the conversion put the home side ahead 20-0 at the interval.
The attrition from quarantine showed itself in the third quarter as a high snap to Mullins resulted in a fumble recovery by Clever’s Gabe Long. The Bluejays (0-2) scored their first post-hiatus touchdown with 3:45 to go in the third when Jake Twigg broke several tackles and stretched into the end zone on a 14-yard score, cutting it to 20-7.
Strafford, though, restored a 20-point lead quickly. Several plays following a kick return to just over midfield, on third-and-6 from the Clever 44-yard line, Mason Denning looked dead to rights for a loss on a screen pass, but instead broke several tackles before directing left and out of reach of a Clever defender about 10 yards short of scoring before he galloped in with 1:57 to go in the quarter.
“It was a quick pass that kind of broke down, but he cut it back and saw nothing but green grass,” Mullins said. “That really sparked things in the second half for us.”
The Indians won the turnover battle late in the game. Early in the fourth, Clever defensive back Drew Hanafin looked like the sole owner of a Mullins pass attempt before losing a game of tug-of-war to Morton, and later in the drive the Strafford QB scrambled on third down and got off a pass to Evan Helton, who shook off a tackle and fell into the end zone on an 18-yard TD that made it 34-7 with six minutes remaining.
In the final four minutes, Clever recovered a fumble, but gave it away with 1:54 left when a pass attempt by senior Bryce Gelle hit two pairs of hands before Mullins secured the pick at Strafford’s 18-yard line. Mullins, already easily over the century mark for rushing yards, tacked on a late 21-yard run for good measure.
A trip to North Callaway (2-1) is on deck for Strafford before returning home to face rival Fair Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.