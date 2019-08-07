Sustained participation all summer should forecast a sharpened effort in Marshfield athletics for the upcoming year.
Bluejays wrapped the third year of the Edge program last week as the first day of school approaches on Aug. 14. Even late into the summer, athletes continued to come out in droves to take part in the program that began two years ago as Marshfield football head coach Cody Bull’s summer training for the team, even if the architects intended it to be for everyone.
“It was never just for football,” Marshfield Athletic Director Ronda Hubbard said. “It was always trying to get other coaches in. When I came in and tried to understand what he was doing, I watched and saw that it wasn’t just a football thing. I started saying, ‘We need to all be involved in that.’ It was great for all athletes.”
Arguably just as impressive as the 165-plus athletes that turned out for the morning sessions in June was how many continued to turn up in recent weeks, according to Bull.
“Usually in July we see a little dropoff with more and more people going on vacation, and to be honest we held big numbers throughout the month,” Bull said. “Kids were committed to getting themselves better, and it was all sports -- all our girl athletes, basketball guys, soccer guys -- they’re there all the time. It’s pretty awesome seeing them all work together.”
Bull praised Bluejays athletes as a whole in regards to their accountability, saying, “If they’re not there, someone knows why they’re gone.” He agreed that the self-responsibility should manifest itself into positives between the lines.
“I think so, absolutely, because all these team sports we play, these kids have got to count on each other, kids have to count on coaches [and visa versa],” Bull said. “If everybody feels comfortable with who’s taking care of business, it sure makes things easier on Friday nights.”
As for his sport, a program coming off its best year in some time, growth was present there as well. The junior high camp was held last week, which brought out 53 kids, an increase in turnout from last year of almost 15 participants.
“We had more in the program than the actual 39 kids in camp, but we still definitely were up in numbers,” Bull said. “I really attribute it to parents and the town really starting to get behind our program and it being a good thing for our kids. I think the way that we’ve restructured our youth program has been a big deal, too.”
At the high school level, after a month of 7-on-7 action once a week, varsity and freshman football teams were split and went two days a week rather than having one week of camp. After the dead week, players report for the first day of practice on Monday at 3 p.m.
“The kids are fired up and ready to actually get into fall practice and into the season,” Bull said.
