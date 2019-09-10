It wasn’t a game-changing moment. It's doubtful it would have led to an inspirational comeback. But it was a microcosm of the way Friday’s 2019 home opener against Monett went for the Marshfield High School football team.
Late in the third quarter, with Marshfield trailing 43-12, senior receiver Thomas McIllwain leapt high at the back of the end zone to snag an apparent touchdown pass from fellow senior Brennan Espy. However, the play was ruled a no catch by the nearest official, who ruled that McIllwain had come down on the end line. Although both photographic and video evidence spoke to the contrary, there is no replay available in high school football.
“Not much went our way,” said Blue Jays head coach Cody Bull. “Some of that had to do with luck, and a lot of it had to do with — as I told the kids, I’m going to take that one. Obviously, I didn't have them ready to play, because we didn’t come out with the right intensity to play a (Monett) team that’s coming up. They played a lot of young guys last year; they have experience now. They have a really good football team and they play hard.”
The end zone call was only one of many scoring opportunities on which the Blue Jays failed to capitalize in the course of the game. These included several first-half opportunities inside the Monett 25-yard line, with only two resulting touchdowns.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, Monett continually broke off large chunks of yardage, both on the ground and through the air. In fact, every one of Monett’s scoring plays came from at least 17 yards out.
As a team, the Blue Jays rushed for 110 yards on 36 attempts. Senior Zach Cappel was the top gainer with 28 yards on 11 carries.
Through the air, Espy was 8-of-20 for 179 yards, one TD and one interception. His top targets were McIllwain, who snagged three balls for 87 yards and a score (plus one that didn’t count), and his brother, Brooks Espy, who also pulled in three balls, good for 60 yards.
Junior Blake Anderson hooked up with sophomore Kyle Jones for six yards and the game’s final touchdown.
“Our mindset coming into the game was to set the tone with a high intensity level and make them come match us,” said Bull. “We didn’t do that, and it put us in a hole early. We had times in the game where we had chances to pull even or take a lead, but we didn’t do it. We didn’t make plays when we needed to make plays. Our guys played hard to the end, but we’ve got to do better early. We’re going back to work on Sunday to try to get it fixed.”
Things don’t get any easier this Friday, as the Blue Jays go back on the road to take on Mount Vernon. The Mountaineers will enter the game with a 2-0 record, having edged Monett in their opener, then topping Nevada at home 43-22.
