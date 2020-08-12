Student-athletes and those concerned about whether virtual learning options may jeopardize the upcoming seasons can rest easy following a recent decision by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
The MSHSAA Board of Directors decided at a virtual meeting on Aug. 4 that it would be granting relief of a bylaw in its constitution that will waive the requirement for member schools to provide instruction in a building or buildings for the 2020-21 school year. That means that if a school begins the school year or transitions entirely to virtual learning, that school will still be able to participate in activities.
It is a stark change to the scenario presented recently. Less than a month ago, MSHSAA released an eight-page outline of guidelines and recommendations for opening sports and activities. The outline stated that schools offering only virtual instruction with no face-to-face education, even temporarily, would not be able to offer sports and activities during a season, stating that "sports and activities are irrevocably and appropriately intertwined with education provided in the school building."
MSHSAA said in its statement that after lengthy discussion, the board determined the decision should be made at the local school level. The release read, "It is a local school decision on what criteria it puts in place in order to earn the privilege to represent the school in interscholastic competition. MSHSAA Member Schools may always be more restrictive than the minimum requirements of the MSHSAA Bylaws put in place by the member schools; however, they cannot be less restrictive."
Fewer than 48 hours prior to this release, MSHSAA announced that its office had been working with schools in areas where local health departments were requiring virtual learning options only and recommending no sports or activities in the fall. That release indicated that multiple ideas would be entertained, including the postponement of fall activities, as well as the ability for schools not holding in-person learning to participate in activities, as was ultimately permitted.
In other news that came out of last Tuesday’s meeting, after preseason jamborees were expected to be outright canceled, the board determined that two-team jamborees will be permitted.
In addition, due to the number of changing procedures on how member schools are handling the beginning of the academic year, the board announced that the release of classification and district assignments for the fall seasons would be pushed back. Assignments, originally scheduled for Aug. 21, will now be released on Sept. 18, and schools will have until Sept. 11 to notify MSHSAA if they have a sport that will not be able to participate in postseason play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.