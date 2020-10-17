Changes to the postseason schedule for softball and boys soccer related to COVID-19 were announced by the Missouri State High School Activities Association on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Fall softball underwent modifications to its Final Four itinerary. Semifinals for Classes 2-5 will now be hosted by a member school on Oct. 24, while the Class 1 semifinals, also to be hosted by member schools, will take place on Oct. 27. Springfield’s Killian Softball Complex will serve as host for the handful of championship contests, to be played Oct. 29-31.
In boys soccer, the timeframe for district tournaments to be completed has been constricted for Class 3 and 4. District tournaments will now be held Oct. 31-Nov. 4. The sectional round for both of those classes will be played Nov. 7, followed by the quarterfinals, to be played by all classes on Nov. 10. The semifinals, to be held on Nov. 14, will be hosted by a member school.
A site for the four championship games, scheduled to be played Nov. 20-21, has not yet been determined.
Third-place games for both fall softball and boys soccer won’t be contested this year.
Also during the week, MSHSAA announced that championship sites will use digital ticketing, with it also being an option for all other playoff contests.
“By utilizing this technology at our championship sites,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a statement Friday. “We can have a totally touchless experience at the gate for both our spectators and our workers. No money has to be traded, no tickets have to be torn. This will add another layer of safety for everyone attending the event.”
Digital tickets will be conducted through participating schools for team sports, while spectators can purchase tickets from the MSHSAA website for individual sports like cross country, golf and tennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.