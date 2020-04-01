The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame has rescheduled the Women's Sports Luncheon presented by the Bee Payne-Stewart Foundation. Originally planned for April 9, it is now set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield.
President and Executive Director Jerald Andrews announced the new date recently after the Springfield City Council passed a 30-day ordinance prohibiting public gatherings of 50 or more individuals. Both actions came in light of the worldwide novel coronavirus (COVD-19).
The Hall of Fame is inducting the Logan-Rogersville Girls Cross Country Program, among other honorees.
The L-R Wildcats’ program began in 1995 and yet has had 12 Top 10 finishes at the state meet, including three consecutive state championships in 1998, 1999 and 2000. They also finished in the top four three other times — third (1997, 2003) and fourth (2001). Carrie Sell won the Class 3 state championship in 1997, while Casey Dewitt and Courtney Waltbiling were four-time All-State performers, and Elizabeth Guillebeau also earned an All-State finish.
The program has won the same number (eight) of district championships and conference championships, and 12 runners earned college scholarships. Coaches have been Kevin Boyer (1995-1999, 2001-2004, 2011-present), Mark Vert (2000), Jessie Thompson, Natalie Blinzer and Brad Lotz. Boyer coached the first two state championships teams, and his teams helped him earn Midwest-section Coach of the Year from the National Federation of High Schools, making him one of eight finalists for National Coach of the Year. In 1999, he was the Missouri High School Coach of the Year and was a five-time Southwestern Missouri Coach of the Year.
The Hall of Fame is inducting the Logan-Rogersville Girls Cross Country Program, among other honorees.
The L-R Wildcats’ program began in 1995 and yet has had 12 Top 10 finishes at the state meet, including three consecutive state championships in 1998, 1999 and 2000. They also finished in the top four three other times — third (1997, 2003) and fourth (2001). Carrie Sell won the Class 3 state championship in 1997, while Casey Dewitt and Courtney Waltbiling were four-time All-State performers, and Elizabeth Guillebeau also earned an All-State finish.
The program has won the same number (eight) of district championships and conference championships, and 12 runners earned college scholarships. Coaches have been Kevin Boyer (1995-1999, 2001-2004, 2011-present), Mark Vert (2000), Jessie Thompson, Natalie Blinzer and Brad Lotz. Boyer coached the first two state championships teams, and his teams helped him earn Midwest-section Coach of the Year from the National Federation of High Schools, making him one of eight finalists for National Coach of the Year. In 1999, he was the Missouri High School Coach of the Year and was a five-time Southwestern Missouri Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.