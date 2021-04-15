The Logan-Rogersville girls cross country program joined the ranks of the state’s elite with its induction into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on April 7.
The Class of 2021 inductee may be a young program, but it didn’t take long for the Lady Wildcats activity to become one of the most successful of its kind in Missouri. Launched in 1995, Log-Rog three-peated with Class 2 state championships from 1998-2000, an achievement only duplicated by six other girls programs.
The ‘98 team won every race it laced up for, and included four top-10 finishers as state to win that initial title.
A year prior to that first state title, the Lady Cats took second in Class 3 behind an individual title by Carrie Sell Beasley. After the consecutive championships, the program maintained a high bar, with finishes of fourth and third place in 2001 and 2003, respectively.
Kevin Boyer helped get the program off the ground initially and was coach for three individual spans (1995-99, 2001-04, 2011-20). That first run helped him be named Midwest-section Coach of the Year from the National Federation of High Schools, making him one of eight finalists for National Coach of the Year. After the team’s second state title in 1999, he was the Missouri High School Coach of the Year before taking an assistant coaching post at Illinois State.
Boyer spoke on behalf of the program, including past and current coaches and student-athletes who were present for the induction at the MSHOF Women’s Sports Luncheon in Springfield.
“Over the years we’ve had some great runners, the kind of runners who make you look really good as a coach,” Boyer said in his speech to the audience at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-plex. “The old saying is you can’t take a mule to the derby.”
On getting athletes to initially come out for the program, Boyer said, “Back then it was a little bit easier because we didn’t have as many sports as we do now, but it’s still difficult. We kind of do what other people do for punishment, run, so it’s tough over the years, but the kids we’ve had have been dedicated, and successful in a lot of different ways.”
“You get a lot of kids over the years say I hate to run but I love cross country. It always means the world to me when they said that because it means we’re doing something right.”
On the first title-winning team, Boyer said, “It was unbelievable. You always have a few milestones in your life –– your wedding, the birth of your children, things like that –– but to know those girls set a goal and accomplished that...you almost can’t put into words what it meant. And as the years go on and time and distance have grown, it’s meant even more.”
Other coaches for the program have included Mark Vert (2000), Jessie Thompson, Natalie Blinlzer Precise, Brad Lotz and Josh Hart (2021). With Boyer, those coaches have collectively headed teams that have won eight conference championships and district titles each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.