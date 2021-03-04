Sometimes the old dog doesn't need new tricks.
Strafford looked every part the team that had been there and done that, gradually pulling away from Sparta to win Thursday night’s Class 3 district championship 53-44 in Mansfield.
It’s the sixth in a row for the program, one earned with reliance on few players who had significant roles on last year’s team that lifted another state title trophy.
“It’s so humbling,” Strafford head coach Dustin Larsen said. “This really is a new group. We lost four starters from last year, this group steps in and just keeps plugging away. We’re so proud of them and how they’ve improved throughout the season. To see this group stay the course and keep working, it’s really special.”
“We’ve lost six games this year. That’s not heard of the last five years. They’re understandably disappointed anytime we lost this year, but coming back from that –– the Mt. Vernon game over the holidays, Miller –– all those things make you grow. When you haven’t done it in a while, it’s hard to remember that, and I’m proud of our kids for keeping focus during those losses and being the best version of this group.”
Strafford’s defense got better with time as the game wore on, and needed no gimmicks, playing man-to-man to hold Lady Trojans sophomore guard Laney Humble to just eight points, roughly one-third her season scoring average.
“They’ve got three or four kids at or near averaging double figures and one averaging 24 a game, and our focus was to keep them best we could out of the lane and box out because they rebound the ball well,” Larsen said.
Sparta conjured up several counterpunches in the opening set. When Evelyn Comestock stroked a triple and Emma Mullings drove and finished in the second quarter to put Strafford up by a handful, the Lady Trojans answered with two rapid buckets. It wasn’t until the final minute, when Emma Compton pulled up for a jumper wide of the elbow, then a turnover resulted in an easy layup for Lauren Jones, that the lead stretched to nine and cracks began to show.
The Lady Indians proved too much on the other side of the half. They preserved one possession where the ball looked headed out of bounds, and a scrambling defense gave Mullings too much time to set her feet for a corner 3-pointer that put Strafford ahead by 15. Sparta took just over six minutes to score its first field goal of the quarter, and even a 7-0 run that spanned into the fourth which cut the lead to 11 was quickly brushed aside by a Bailey Chrisman triple.
It was Mullings, a role player last year and a pivotal part of this year’s backcourt, who delivered the nail in the coffin, though. Twice in a row, Sparta’s Brynn Colt threatened to cut the lead to single digits, and Mullings, fearlessly drained two 3-pointers that denied the Lady Trojans that opportunity in the final two minutes.
When asked whether she had the green light on the shots, Mullings laughed, saying, “Yeah I guess. I had lots of confidence, and was like, ‘It’s going in,’ and it went in. I was struggling in the first half and couldn’t make a thing, but I had confidence, and yeah, [those shots] probably were [driven by] those other girls hitting the 3s.”
Mullings led with a game-high 13 points, followed by 10 each from Jones and Compton, the latter of whom is the team’s lone returning starter from last year’s winners.
“I think it just keeps getting more stressful honestly; it’s a lot to carry on our shoulders, especially losing four starters, but I think a lot of us have stepped up and done a good job,” said Compton.
The junior point guard also credited her teammates with picking up more duties as she’s been battling a knock. “About three weeks ago when we were playing El Dorado Springs, I landed on my hip and ever since I’ve been having problems. In the Skyline game, I landed on it again and it hurt pretty bad. I guess we’ll see. I would say when I get angry it goes away [laughs], but right after that it comes back and it’s like, ‘Dang, it still hurts,’ so yeah.”
Compton still managed 20 points in Strafford's 46-43 win over Hartville in the district semifinal on Feb. 23.
Steelville (21-6) will host Strafford in Wednesday's sectional. The winner of that game will play either Ash Grove or Miller Saturday at 1 p.m.
