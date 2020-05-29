Sports-related activities are slowly returning within the area — weather permitting, that is.
Schools are beginning to receive clearance to start getting student-athletes back on fields and into gyms.
Marshfield coaches received notification last week on being able to move ahead with summer programs.
“All the programs, not just baseball, were involved in the Edge program that Coach [Cody] Bull is in charge of, and that was a concern,” Blue Jays head coach William Pate said. “But we got the email that said that we’d be able to do it … we’re excited.”
That work will begin next week at the high school, going three days a week in June and four in July provided things progress in the right direction.
“I know [Coach Bull] has made some adjustments,” Marshfield boys basketball head coach Adam Carpenter said. “Groups will be smaller, coaches will be leading more groups. With Cody, I know what time to show up, and he has it very organized.”
Marshfield boys basketball began its first work on Tuesday morning, with Carpenter getting assistance from his staff, among others, including head volleyball coach Jared Olson.
“We’ve got small group workouts to help abide by safety precautions, so instead of having 30 guys in the gym, it’s going to be three groups of 10,” Carpenter said. “Everyone has their own ball, spaced out. We’ll just get them sweating and moving on skill-development. We have two days a week planned every week in June, and if they tell us we can play, we’ll probably add a day a week for control scrimmages.”
As with all programs, the pandemic has stunted the growth process Carpenter has tried to instill. “The biggest challenge for us going into Year 3 was getting great numbers and interest in wanting to play more [in the off-season],” he said. We were starting to see that change, then when COVID hit, that was obviously a halt of everything, but we’re talkative as a staff about how quickly we can get that ball rolling in a safe manner and continue to get back on that path.”
It probably remains too soon to look at team camps for June, but some sort of organized competition could be in the cards.
“It’s going to be more like calling up Strafford and seeing if they can play [an afternoon],” Carpenter said. “To be honest, I like doing that more [than team camps], because as a coach we can control the scrimmage and let them go live, but also stop and teach.
“When you go to a team camp, you throw the ball up and play, and guys like that, but in the first and second year [as a head coach], there’s a lot more teaching that needs to be done. Now, the momentum has shifted and the guys don’t have as many question marks in their head, so it's easier to go in and play. The plan was to play a lot and practice little this summer, at least at the varsity level. Now, it’ll be more drill and skill-development heavy, which sucks for them [laughs]. I know that gets old, but it is what is.”
Logan-Rogersville will start speed and agility activities beginning on June 1.
“We’re going to work in small groups and come in at multiple times and run kids in and out, try to keep it clean,” L-R Athletic Director Joe Spurlin said. “Hopefully in July, we’ll start getting a lot of team camps going, and we’re ready to get things started in the fall and see how things go.”
Spurlin said that most team camps haven’t really been affected, though typical 7-on-7 football action has been cut back.
“They’d usually have six teams showing up; now they’ll only be one or two,” Spurlin said. “For basketball, they’re usually going to Missouri State or other colleges and camps. A lot of them are looking to do that in July [instead]. You hope by the middle of June, a lot of these camps, for basketball and softball, they’ll have them.”
Most programs planned to get back on the baseball field with games beginning this week, though that will remain forecast dependent.
