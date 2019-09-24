The final offensive drive of the game was something of a microcosm of last Friday night's 38-28 Homecoming loss to Springfield Catholic for the Marshfield High School football team.
On the drive, which started at the Marshfield 4-yard line following a Thomas McIllwain interception, the Blue Jays moved the ball steadily and methodically down the field, getting several large chunks of yardage on runs by junior Daylon Kanengieter. But just as they appeared poised to score — which would have closed the scoring gap to between two and four points, depending on extra-point results — a large gain on a scramble by senior quarterback Brennan Espy ended in a fumble at the 3-yard line. A 93-yard fourth-quarter drive had come to naught.
It was, in a way, the last straw in a game that saw the Blue Jays do some very good things, but negate them with costly mistakes. When asked if the strain of repeatedly watching their hard work undone had worn the team down, both physically and mentally, Blue Jay coach Cody Bull didn't think that was the issue.
“I don't think (we wore down),” said Bull. “I think we kept doing the same thing we were doing. We just kept having mental mistakes, over and over. That's what it came down to. To be honest, I thought we had them worn down toward the end of the game, especially when we were on offense. We just made enough mistakes at the wrong time to cost us this football game.”
Things started well for Marshfield, as Brooks Espy returned Catholic's opening kickoff all the way to the Irish 25-yard line. Four plays later — one of them a 15-yard run on a reverse by McIllwain — Kanengieter rumbled in from the 10-yard line for the game's first score. Senior Danny Parrish's extra-point kick made it 7-0 with just a minute gone in the game.
Things continued to trend well on the first Catholic possession. Although Catholic picked up some midfield yardage, the Marshfield defense held on downs at their own 25-yard line.
Unfortunately for the Marshfield faithful, that was the high-water mark of the game for the Blue Jays, though the game remained highly competitive for most of its duration.
The Blue Jays were also able to gain midfield yardage on their ensuing drive, but they also bogged down at the 25-yard line.
On the ensuing drive, which produced the first Catholic score of the contest, the Irish began to have success with their option game, which continued to be a thorn in the collective side of the Marshfield defense for the remainder of the game.
“Yeah, they're good at it (the option),” said Bull. “Obviously, we've got to get better defending it.”
The game remained tight throughout the remainder of the first half, with the teams locked in a 21-all tie at halftime.
But the Irish, which received the opening kickoff of the second half, quickly went out ahead, as Marshfield mistakes began to take their toll, both on offense and defense. The game reached its final 38-28 margin shortly before the end of the third quarter. Then, the futility of the 93-yard Blue Jay drive that ate up a large portion of the final stanza but produced no points helped seal the outcome.
Overshadowed by the disappointment of the loss were some excellent individual performances. Kanengieter, in particular, was often an irresistible force, piling up 214 rushing yards on 23 carries (9.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Brennan Espy added 65 rushing yards on 10 carries (6.5 yards per carry) and a pair of scores, often turning scrambling situations into positive yardage. Unfortunately, both Kanengieter and Espy also contributed to the Blue Jays' three fumbles.
Espy also tacked on 89 passing yards, with 78 of those coming on a pair of catches by brother Brooks Espy, including a touchdown.
The Blue Jays will have their work cut out for them again this week, as they hit the road for a clash with Hollister. The Tigers were 20-6 winners over McDonald County this past week, after losing by a single point to Catholic in their previous outing.
“The bottom line is, our guys have got to focus and we've got to get back to work and just do a better job all the way around.”
