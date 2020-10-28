Sophomore Halle Miles headlines a six-pack of Logan-Rogersville players recently selected to the All-Big 8 First Team.
Miles was named both Big 8 Player and Pitcher of the Year. She finished with team-highs in batting average (.500), home runs (nine) and RBIs (52) at the plate. On the hill, she appeared 20 times, compiling a 1.95 ERA and struck out 134 batters in 97 innings.
Rogersville junior Jenna McKenzie joined Miles as part of the quartet selected as first-team pitchers. In 82 innings, she had a 2.56 ERA, amassing 74 strikeouts in her 17 appearances.
Catcher Jenna Lane, infielder Cassie Coambes, and outfielders Meghan Hager and Ali Icenhower complete the list of Rogersville first-teamers. Hager, a junior, finished second on the team in average, hitting .430. Lane, also a junior, hit .392 with a pair of triples and home runs each, while the sophomore Coambes batted .423 with six homers and 36 RBIs. Icenhower, another component of the talented junior class, swung .351 with 29 RBIs.
Rogersville’s Denny McHenry was also named Big 8 Coach of the Year.
From Marshfield, sophomore catcher Kirsten Ward and junior infielder Alaura Padgett were named second-team All-Big 8. Padgett hit a team-best .392 with a pair of homers and 15 RBIs.
Ward finished with a clip of .352, second only to Padgett, with two home runs and 12 RBIs.
Lady Jays senior outfielder Takiya Douglas (.295, three triples) was named honorable mention, as were the Lady Wildcats pair of junior infielder Gracie Kibby (.329, two HRs) and senior outfielder Jessi Jenkins (.281, 13 RBIs).
