ASH GROVE — Once a hunter has bagged a deer, the work is only half over. How to field dress it, skin it, process the meat and store it for future tasty meals are skills hunters need to know.
Hunters who are interested in learning how to process their own deer will have an opportunity to do so at a Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Field to Freezer” program Oct. 26 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This free program will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. This facility is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61 near Ash Grove. People can register for this event at this link: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163657.
At this event, people will get tips on how to field dress, skin and butcher a harvested deer. People will learn how to turn a harvested deer into neat packages of lean and healthy meat. Other topics covered will be supplies needed and regulations that pertain to stored venison.
To find out more about MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, call 742-4361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.