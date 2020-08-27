If the goal is to improve upon last season’s 5-18 record, the Lady Jays offense will need to put it in drive from the starting line this fall.
Even prior to last Friday’s jamboree with Smith-Cotton, it had been a focus for the program over the summer.
“For us, scoring early, that’s kind of what hurt us last year,” Marshfield head coach Jessica Gorham said. “We were constantly waiting to score until the final innings of the game. By that time, there’s too much pressure. Scoring runs earlier will take pressure off not just our offense, but our pitchers as well. Even if we just get one baserunner on in the first two innings, [we need to be] finding ways to move that runner and being aggressive on the base paths. If you can take advantage of a passed or bobbled ball and get an extra base, that’s helpful.”
Senior Takiya Douglas, who posted a .324 average last year, said of it, “Some people just went up there hoping to walk, some went up there too aggressive; which isn't always a bad thing, but they were just swinging at everything.”
To Gorham, it’s attributed to a lack of focus from the get-go. “When it’s time to go, it’s time to go,” she said. “You have warmups for a reason, to get the engine running. It seems like in the past, we’ve used the first couple innings as a warmup, and we can’t do that.”
Is there any sure-fire way to rinse out that mentality? Gorham laughed before responding, “We just try to create those pressure situations with consequences in practice and simulate that as much as we can so that it translates to games.”
Alaura Padgett is expected to be the standout in the lineup. As a sophomore, the first baseman hit a team-high .333 with three home runs.
“She’s one of those people who, after we practice for two hours, she’s still out here for another hour hitting in the cage,” Gorham said. “It’s paid off. She’s done that since last fall, and we’ve seen that in her at-bats over the summer.
Sophomore Kirsten Ward, who will see time behind the plate, is also back after hitting at a .321 clip while leading Marshfield with 16 RBIs. Leadoff hitter Alissa Hughey (.318 BA, 14 runs in ‘19) will be counted on to create some of that base-running havoc.
While last year’s average of 5.2 runs scored might have produced more victories in other seasons, the Lady Jays have had to overcome unexpected losses repeatedly to pitchers in the past several seasons. Morgan Green, counted on to be no better than Marshfield’s No. 3 last year, ended up leading the team with 82 2/3 IP and a 5.25 ERA, started a majority of the team’s summer games, but she’ll miss the season while undergoing cancer treatment.
“With the pitching, we just have to give ourselves a chance,” Gorham said. “If we have a young pitching staff or a pitcher go down with an injury, or in Morgan’s case, leukemia, yeah, we have to rely on our hitters to take some of the pressure off them.”
Last year's average of 10.1 runs allowed was nearly three more than in any of the last dozen campaigns.
“I don’t think it’s any big secret that we don’t throw that hard,” Gorham said. “We have to find a way to shut batters down, and for us, that’s hitting our spots, working the lower-half of the strike zone. A lot of our drills and things we worked on the summer with the girls was with that.”
Junior Macie Warren, who ate up 40 innings as a sophomore, will be bumped up the depth chart as a result of Green’s absence.
“She’s going to have to step up on the mound, and I’ve seen another side of her this summer, in a good way,” Gorham said. “I think she’s kind of embraced the role –– I don’t know if she knows all that it entails, and she’ll find out –– but she has thus far, and that’s exciting.”
Freshman Halle Minzies also has experience on the mound, but she broke her ankle over the summer. Gorham said the target is to get her back by Sept. 1 and work her arm back into game shape.
Despite some of that misfortune, Gorham believes that if the offense improves and the pitching can just be respectable, Marshfield can up its win total. “I still expect us to compete in every game,” she said. “Are we going to have a 20-win season? Probably not. But if we’re .500 … last season, we were getting run-ruled nearly every game. With the pitching, we just have to give ourselves a chance.”
Marshfield opens the year this weekend with the Halfway Softball Tournament, then plays its home opener Sept. 1 against Monett.
