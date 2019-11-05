WASHINGTON –– Marshfield nearly found its wings deep into the battle of the Blue Jays.
The visitors’ hopes were dashed, however, by a long, game-winning touchdown, as Washington topped Marshfield, 20-14, in a Class 4 district playoff opener.
Marshfield had knotted the game at 14 with 2:34 on the clock, but quarterback Trevor Rinne’s pass downfield dropped just over the outstretched arm of defensive back Cole Hartman and into the grasp of Christian Meyer for a 60-yard touchdown on the first play of the following drive for the winning score.
A gutsy play call didn’t take opposing head coach Cody Bull by surprise.
“I figured they were going to try to win the game,” Bull said. “I thought they’d go for it at least the first couple downs, then they might sit on it.”
The door opened again to take a road victory when Washington missed the extra point, but a snap to Marshfield senior quarterback Brennan Espy went wayward, and he was undercut by a much larger Washington defender who recovered the ball.
“I was just trying to do whatever I could [to fall on it],” Espy said.
A first-down gain at Marshfield’s nine-yard line that followed allowed Washington to go into victory formation and advance to next week’s game against undefeated Camdenton.
“That team we played tonight has been building and building, and they’ve won nine games now for a reason,” Bull said. “They were trying to win the game and not lose, so hats off to them. Our guys fought their tails off and found a way to start playing some really good ball at the right time and give ourselves a chance to win.”
Offensive pass interference was called on the second play from scrimmage that wiped out Brooks Espy’s 73-yard touchdown catch and helped prevent the visiting Jays from scoring until the final 12 minutes of play.
“The touchdown getting called back on the second play definitely hurt,” Bull said. “I felt like we could have built off some momentum there, but we still had to play the rest of the game.
The team’s second drive, a 34-yard run by Daylon Kanengieter, primed Marshfield to score again, but the Jays failed to convert on fourth down at the hosts’ 22-yard line, and Washington capped off a drive that lasted 4:41 and ended with an 11-yard option pitch to Chrstian Meyer, making it 6-0 after the extra-point attempt failed.
Marshfield’s defense held strong the next two quarters, as did Washington’s, which did a good of a job as any this season at limiting Marshfield’s big-play ability. It ended up being a Marshfield mistake in the form of a botched snap on a punt that handed Washington the ball at Marshfield’s 3-yard line, allowing Nate Busch to punch it in from a few feet out and make it 14-0, giving Washington a 14-0 lead 44 seconds into the fourth after Meyer tacked on the conversion.
The next drive, Marshfield entered the red zone on a 16-yard completion to Brooks Espy, and Kanengieter (12 carries, 74 yards) put his team on the board with a seven-yard rushing TD as 8:36 remained.
Maguire Wilson’s sack of Rinne and a tackle in the flat on third down by Thomas McIllwain helped Marshfield (6-4) force a Washington punt, which Brooks Espy took on the bounce and ran to his team’s 40-yard line. With time becoming a factor, Marshfield stayed within its means offensively and moved methodically until the offensive line gave Brennan Espy all kinds of time to throw across his body and hit Brooks on a 10-yard TD pass to tie the game with 2:34 left.
“He was running a slant and I saw that there was nobody on his back shoulder, so I pointed at him and told him ‘Get out, get out,’ and he did,” Brennan said.
Bull talked following the loss about the pride in his seniors.
“They were part of two 2-8 seasons, then had the eight-win season last year and another winning season now,” Bull said. “They’re part of a big turnaround where things are heading in the right direction here. Their work and leadership helped make it happen, and a lot of guys below them are going to reap the benefits of that work that they put in.”
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.