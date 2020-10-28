In the wrong end of two razor-thin outcomes the past several seasons, Marshfield finally got its first conference win against Mt. Vernon Friday night, 33-22.
The timing couldn’t have been better. Underwhelming in their last pair of games, the Blue Jays needed good vibes heading into the playoffs. The Mountaineers won their first four games of the fall, but were entering R.A. Barr Stadium on a four-game skid.
Marshfield head coach Cody Bull said it was “huge” that his team was able to deal the first few scoring punches in the contest.
“If you look at the games they’ve lost, it’s kind of like the games we’ve lost; ones that have been super-close and could have gone either way,” Bull said. “We started really fast. We had a little bit of a lull and lost focus, but then they did a really good job after halftime.”
Led by a 45-yard run by bell cow back Daylon Kanengieter on the first play from scrimmage, the Jays later converted a 4th-and-1 inside the red zone before quarterback Bryant Bull hit Taylor Cappel out of the flat for an eight-yard touchdown to take the lead just over four minutes in.
Able to stop the Mountaineers on a 4th-and-1 of their own short of midfield, Marshfield struck again with short field position. Braedon Brooks followed the blocking of Landon Wilson near the right sideline on a 25-yard catch-and-run to advance deeper into Mt. Vernon territory. Helped several plays later by an unsportsmanlike penalty that resulted in an ejection for one of Mt. Vernon’s front four defenders, Bull went over his offensive line for a one-yard TD to take a 14-0 lead with 3:33 left in the opening quarter.
Stopped by Tate Crawford and Jeremy Graham on third down their next drive, Mt. Vernon punted it back to Marshfield (4-5) on a possession dominated by Kanengieter. It ended with a plowing four-yard scoring run by Cappel to make it 21-0 under a minute into the second quarter.
“Cap’s a really good running back,” Coach Bull said. “We’re blessed with two guys that can run the ball, and they’re both extremely strong.”
The Mountaineers stayed several steps behind for much of the rest of the night. They bounced back with their first score on a nine-yard run by quarterback Mason Ballay before halftime, but the Jays went back ahead by 20-0 on their opening drive of the third quarter. Bull gained 42 yards on a designed run, then Kanengieter went the rest of the way on three plays, including the last from three yards out.
Mt. Vernon scored next on a four-yard, side-stepping run by Ballay, and may have closed the gap even further if not for several big takeaways by the Jays. Graham and Mason Mellington brought pressure that forced Ballay into an interception by Kyle Jones on the final play of the third quarter, and Graham picked off Ballay again less than three minutes later.
“Before the game, I was talking to Garrett Cantrell and I called it,” said Graham of his first pick. “I was like, I need that interception tonight.”
Added Coach Bull, “We felt like if we got a little pressure on him he’d throw some up for grabs. We preach that their No. 1 job on defense is getting the ball back, and it’s something they did really well tonight.”
Marshfield burned over seven minutes off the clock on its next drive that was capped off by Kanengieter’s second TD run of the evening, and up 19 with 2:59, the focus shifted to the playoffs.
The Jays entered the game in fifth with 28.58 points in the district standings, just behind fourth-place McDonald County (32.85). Whichever team finished higher by the end of Week 9 would host the playoff opener next week, meaning Marshfield was hoping to win by at least 13 points, the maximum lead that can boost a team’s coefficient.
Ultimately, Mt. Vernon scored on a keeper by Ballay with 25.9 seconds left to make it a 13-point game, then also converted the two-point try. A 44-22 loss to Cassville pulled down their point total to 30.68, just barely ahead of Marshfield with 30.4.
“We thought we might have a chance if we won by 13, but a non-call, false starts things like that hurt us at the end,” Coach Bull said. “But we’re happy to be road warriors and take on anyone on their home field.”
Complimented by 100 yards on the ground combined from Bull and Cappel, Kanengieter finished with 241 yards rushing on 36 carries. Already the owner of Marshfield’s record for most yards in a season after last week’s game, Kanengieter advanced his total on the year to 1,714 yards, second-most in the state according to MaxPreps.
“It’s definitely special,” Kanengieter said. “It feels great to have done what I’ve done, but at the same time I can’t thank my line enough. The games where I have a lot or don’t have a lot, watching film, when our line does the job and does it right, it really helps tremendously.”
Jays senior linebacker Garrett Cantrell is also ranked second in the state in tackles (134) according to MaxPreps.
Looking ahead, Marshfield holds a 3-1 record against the Mustangs (4-4) since the two teams began playing on a yearly basis beginning in 2016. The winner of Friday’s game in Anderson will advance to take on the top seed in Class 4 District 5, West Plains.
