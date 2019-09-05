The Lady Jays and Wildcats each took to the diamond for the start of the regular season on Saturday.
Marshfield split its pair of games at the Morrisville Tournament, beginning with a 9-2 win over Hartville. The Lady Jays tacked onto a 1-0 lead in its first trip to the plate with three more in the second inning, which included an RBI double by Hayleigh Cantrell. They added four more in the third, including a pair on a single to center by Cantrell.
Takiya Douglas and Ally Harrison joined Cantrell in finishing with two hits in the abbreviated victory. Abby Swanigan, who picked up the victory, also walked twice.
West Plains got the better of Marshfield and starter Morgan Green later in the day in an 11-3 result, though Green accounted for two of the team's five base hits.
Marshfield plays its home opener Thursday against McDonald County.
Meanwhile, Logan-Rogersville won two of three games at the Buffalo Lady Bison Invitational.
Halle Miles struck out eight as part of a three-inning no-hitter that L-R won over Mansfield, 12-0. Meghan Hager finished 3-3, Jessi Jenkins and Jenna McKenzie combined for four hits and four RBIs and Halle Miles notched the team's first home run of the season.
The Wildcats won a five-inning victory over Camdenton, 10-1, in the second game. Miles went yard in that game as well. Shelby Ince finished 2-3 with two RBIs and Angie Combes collected two doubles in a 3-3 effort. Paige Leithead scattered five hits and picked up the victory.
The Wildcats dropped a four-inning contest to round out the day to Bolivar, 12-4. Coambes and Leithead had two of L-R's six hits in the defeat.
L-R played its first home game Tuesday afternoon against Aurora. The Wildcats travel to Branson Thursday.
