Already members of something pretty special in Marshfield, two alumni were honored once again by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on April 7.
Paige Taylor and Skyler Collison were on hand to represent the Missouri State University women's handball team, which was inducted at the MSHOF's Women's Sports Luncheon held at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
Both had previously gained entry in 2019 as members of the Marshfield Lady Jays basketball program.
The pair were Class of 2016 graduates who played both basketball and softball together in Marshfield, then later became part of another storied program for several seasons.
Started in 1987 under the leadership of Tommy Burnett, the program, among 32 to compete yearly at the national championship, has won 16 national titles.
“Coach Burnett has had such a big influence on the handball team, the community, sports in general,” Taylor said. “He’s involved with so many things and you can go to any tournament across the country and everyone knows him. It’s really cool to be part of a program that has had so much success over the years and to be able to say we’re part of a team that’s won national championships.”
After high school, Taylor went to Missouri State while Collison attended Southeast Missouri State, the former joining the handball team by somewhat of an accident.
“I took the class and was one of the few girls that could throw and catch the ball,” said Taylor, who leaned on her experience as a softball hurler. “We were throwing left and right-handed and coach told me I needed to come play in a tournament in a few weeks.”
When Collison transferred to MSU, Taylor got her recruiting game on. “I was like, ‘Come play handball, come play handball.’ It’s so much fun.”
Collison admitted, “It was a very different atmosphere from what you're used to...when I transferred to MSU I had no idea what handball even was. But it really is just one big family."
Comparing it to past experiences, Taylor added, “You play travel sports in high school and make friends with people on your team, but in handball you make friends with everyone no matter your team or how old you are. It’s really cool because it’s one big community.”
A non-scholarship entity, the program has had 18 players earn a combined 32 All-American honors since its inception.
