It was ladies night, and oh, what a night.
The Lady Jays picked up a 57-47 victory over Waynesville on Thursday, their fifth in a row, while some students dawned dresses for a good cause on Cancer Awareness Night.
On an evening where Marshfield girls wrestling also defeated the Tigers 57-24, the lady hoopers played to a healthy crowd –– many dressed in pink –– while assorted students helped raise a total of $2,314 and Rally Day King and Queen were crowned.
Marshfield lept out to a 21-7 lead as five players got in the books before the end of the first quarter. The Lady Jays outscored Waynesville 12-11 in the second, all dozen of their points coming on 3-pointers.
Marshfield needed that advantage when a scoreless third-quarter run extended until Lauren Leubbert busted it with a 3-pointer from the wing with 1:18 on the clock, followed by a baseline inbounds on the final play of the quarter that resulted in an easy bucket by Brooklyn Crawford that restored the lead to nine.
After pushing the lead back into double-digits, Waynesville’s two-headed attack of senior Naudia Evans and freshman Breona Hurd helped carry the Tigers to within five when Hurd hung for a mid-range jumper. It could have gotten closer when a missed Marshfield free throw was hurled down the opposite end, but a missed Waynesville layup instead resulted in Maile Peck going to the line for two free throws with just under three minutes left.
The Lady Jays proved accurate enough in the time that remained from the free-throw line to stave off a comeback, particularly Kori Cromer, who went 11 of 12 from the stripe in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 20 points.
“I think [the first-half performance] kind of bled over from Lebanon,” said Marshfield head coach Katie Pritchard, referring to the team’s prior win. “We were on the road and played gritty and rough. I think it felt good to them to play that kind of basketball and see the result that comes with it. In the second half we had some struggles but pulled it back together and made it through the rough patch.”
While Peck and Crawford provided offense throughout the night from close to the basket and from the line, Luebbert and fellow freshman Abby McBride each knocked down three 3-pointers in the win.
“Throughout the season we’ve gained a lot of confidence,” McBride said. “I think my teammates help with that, believing in me, and it helps me believe in myself.
"I'm confident in my shot," added Leubbert. "I think we're playing well as a team together, and when you play team basketball, it just all comes together."
It's not the first time the Lady Jays have been on a winning streak of such length this year, but Pritchard hinted that the team might be finding the right balance in mentality, saying, "I think the girls are hopefully figuring out the difference between a good amount of confidence and overconfidence. We're preaching daily to never be satisfied and to play with grit."
Evans, a Grand Canyon commit, and Hurd, already ranked by some services as a top-50 player in the Class of 2024, scored all but two of the Tigers’ points, including a game-high 24 by the former.
“They’re very good,” Leubbert said. “I play with [Hurd] in summer ball and have since I was in fourth grade...a little friendly rivalry [tonight].”
The Lady Jays entered Tuesday’s game against Mt. Vernon with a 11-3 mark. They'll remain at home on Jan. 28 against Waynesville before hitting the road for three games, beginning with Reeds Spring on Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.