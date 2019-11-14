Just five points separated Logan-Rogersville volleyball from capturing back-to-back Class 3 state titles.
The Wildcats split two sets with St. Francis Borgia before falling 25-20 in the third set of the championship match Saturday evening at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Log-Rog came out red-hot in the title game, commanding a 6-1 lead, but Borgia responded and one of Lynsey Batson’s 10 total kills gave the Knights a 12-11 lead, their first of the match. It was part of a 10-1 Borgia run that was eventually ended by a nearside kill from Claire Taylor, who matched Batson’s kill count, but L-R couldn’t climb back and the Knights took the opener, 25-15.
A ball batted down at the net by Birdie Henderson doubled the Wildcats up on Borgia 12-6 in the second set, which never got closer from then on.
A cross-court kill from the right side by Hendrickson followed immediately by a combo block from Taylor, and Ashley Warren made it 19-10. The next point proved to be the longest by far of the evening with several key digs from each side, but a Borgia player eventually sent it too far beyond the back line, putting the Wildcats up by double digits.
Libby Kish (five kills) accounted for the penultimate point before a Borgia attacker tried to handle Shayley Dunavant’s serve, but it hit the antenna and Logan-Rogersville took the second set, 25-18.
The Lady Knights mounted leads as many as three points early in the rubber set, but L-R eventually knotted it up again at 16-all as Taylor, serving from the back row, came up with a hit for which Borgia was incapable of reply. Hendrickson came up with a bullet of a kill on the next point, but Borgia never surrendered the lead at 18-17. Hendrickson changed it up, opting for touch as she tapped it over for the Wildcats’ 19th point, but several similar attempts fell short in the set’s closing moments.
The Wildcats (31-4), who entered the final 3-2 on the season in matches that went to three sets, were led by 19 kills from Hendrickson. Her 15 digs matched teammate McKinzie Thompson, while Samantha Thompson provided 33 assists.
Ella Brinkmann had team highs in kills (12) and digs (18) for Borgia, who finished third place last season when the Wildcats lifted the Class 3 trophy. This year’s state title was the 11th in program history for the Lady Knights.
Both teams won sets by a score of 25-18 in Friday’s pool play to decide the finalists, the first of the afternoon for each school. L-R attacked at over 30% on both sets of a victory (25-12, 25-8) over Windsor (Imperial), and the Wildcats marched on by doing the same in the final match of the evening with St. Michael the Archangel (25-13, 25-12).
Logan-Rogersville finishes its season with a mark of 33-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.