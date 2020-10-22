Not all blowouts are created equally.
By the time Logan-Rogersville defeated Hillcrest 11-1 on Sept. 22, it was their fifth double-digit win of the season. Still, Lady Wildcats head coach Denny McHenry didn’t like what he was seeing.
Fast forward, Rogersville won all three of its district tournament games last week by 15 runs, including Saturday afternoon's 16-1 win over Seneca for the Class 3 District 4 title. These days, the skipper is pleased.
“Recently, we’ve just tried to square it up, and I keep trying to preach that,” McHenry said. “The slow pitching, we’ve kind of become accustomed to hitting a little better than we did earlier in the year.”
Turning that switch on for teams can be a difficult task. What did the trick?
“I think it kind of came [naturally], but probably [Coach] Mac telling us we suck,” L-R sophomore Halle Miles said. “Multiple times.”
Said McHenry, “Oh, well, I don’t know that I said that more than about once, maybe [laughs], but yeah, something set in.”
Added Miles, “We’ve come a long way. Back then, we would stoop down to the level of the teams we were playing against. In this district, we’re playing as hard as we can no matter what.”
L-R captured its fourth district in six seasons with Saturday’s three-inning win as Miles allowed two hits and struck out seven. Meghan Hager doubled twice and drove in four runs, while Cassie Coambes went yard twice, each two-run shots that may or may not have needed the aid of the afternoon winds.
“I think those balls would’ve been out on a normal day, but definitely the second one, it went over the scoreboard,” McHenry said. “We’ve hit the long ball pretty well.”
Jenna McKenzie got the nod in both the quarterfinal and semifinal for the Lady Wildcats, allowing a combined three hits while striking out 11.
In the quarterfinal victory over Willow Springs, Meghan Hager had three hits and scored in all her plate appearances, Maddie Evans homered and McKenzie drove in three for the 15-0 win. Friday’s 15-0 win against Reeds Spring saw Gracie Kibby deliver a grand slam, while Lane tripled twice.
With Jessi Jenkins as the team’s only senior, Miles said that a number of juniors, including Meghan Hager and Ali Icenhower, have stepped up and provided leadership as the season has progressed.
“I think they’ve been two really big influences on the whole team,” Miles said.
Ranked No. 1 in Class 3, the Lady Wildcats (27-6) have suffered just one loss in their last dozen games, a defeat to three-loss, Class 5 Kickapoo.
On Wednesday, they’ll face Sullivan (18-9) in the quarterfinals. Rogersville dropped a 10-0 contest to the Lady Eagles at last year's Sullivan Invitational, but avenged that loss on Aug. 29 at this year's tournament, winning 8-4 behind a grand slam from Miles. Unlike those matchups, this one will be in Rogersville.
“It'll be two good teams that can put the game in play and can pitch it,” McHenry said. “I'm glad we're playing here and I hope that the wind calms down a little bit. They've been to the Final Four in three out of the last five years, so they're well accustomed to this time of the year. We’ll see how our girls handle that.”
