For three quarters, Thursday’s game between Logan-Rogersville and Marshfield looked capable of producing a result different than the two earlier in the season.
The Lady Wildcats, though, quashed notions of a different outcome, defeating Marshfield 59-52 on senior night.
“On senior night, you just never know what to expect, and since our seniors are such a big part of our team, they were a bit excited, I guess,” Logan-Rogersville head coach Matt Bolger said. “We dug ourselves a little hole, but there was no panic.”
Bolger accurately defined the contest as a “game of runs,” with the Lady Cats able to finally turn one of those runs into a sustainable lead late in the game. Ahead 42-40, L-R went on a 7-0 spurt until Alliyah Joiner broke an offensive dry spell for Marshfield with a layup at the 2:20 mark of the fourth quarter.
L-R responded with two baskets to keep the Lady Jays at arm’s length, prompting the fouling process with 1:14 remaining. Jays sophomore Kori Cromer (19 points) extended the game twice, though, including first when she was fouled with 43 seconds left by Shelby Ince and completed a four-point play. She added two more points from the line when Ince clipped her on an outside shot with nine seconds left.
A number of turnovers in the final eight minutes plagued Marshfield.
“We didn’t make many good decisions in the fourth quarter,” Lady Jays head coach Katie Pritchard said.
The Jays have been missing a key piece in the last two games against L-R. In the latest, usual starting senior Dani Brewer was absent due to injury. Joiner (12 points) sat out the 33-31 loss in the Lady Wildcat Classic on Jan. 22, though that may have benefitted Marshfield in Thursday’s contest.
“We talked at half about how they were doing a good job feeding the post and diving off it,” Bolger said. “That surprised us a bit because Joiner hadn’t played a lot against us. She brings a very different dimension because she’s very quick and aggressive, so I think that surprised us a bit, but in the second half we did a better job just guarding as a whole.”
Marshfield jumped out on the right foot with an 8-2 lead, but L-R battled back and took its first lead at 11-10 on Sophia Nixon’s layup with 1:29 to go in the opening quarter. Despite that, the Jays maintained a 26-23 edge at halftime, and for the second game in a row, Marshfield got a boost from the bench as junior Taylor Stephens launched consecutive 3-pointers that helped open up a seven-point lead midway into the second quarter.
That was countered by 10 points from Wildcats sophomore forward Kierra Clark, who had an accurate night from the charity stripe and ended with 18.
“It’s been two or three weeks, but Lauren [Williams] went out and [Kierra’s] really stepped up and played big for us,” Bolger said. “I think her confidence has grown immensely. She’s finishing shots and looking more comfortable [than she was]. At Reeds Spring, she had about 12 and 14 –– it was a monster game –– and I think tonight was pretty similar.”
Nixon, who matched Cromer’s 19 points, and the rest of L-R have had the task of adapting to the coaching transition from Denny McHenry to Bolger, whose previous stop was Director of Basketball Operations for Missouri State University Women’s Basketball, and prior to that, a successful stint in Iowa City, Iowa.
“We’re clicking more now. … It was hard at the beginning with a new coach, a whole new coaching staff,” Nixon said. “In the beginning with [Coach Bolger], it took time to get to know what he wanted for us. That’s how it is.”
Nixon recalled that with McHenry, it was around the end of her first season that she had a feel for what he was expecting, but performing it came more routinely early in the next year. As a senior, there’s no grace period. “There’s a lot of pressure,” she said. “I’ve had to pick it up a lot faster, alter what I’m doing to what he’s expecting, because there’s not a lot of time left.”
There had been hints that the Lady Wildcats had already passed the learning curve earlier in the year, but that’s been followed by scattered rough patches. Bolger, while preaching that the collective can provide a strong ending to the season for seniors, is hopeful that things will continue to click on a consistent basis as districts approach.
“There is still some of the brain getting in the way a bit, but we’re getting closer,” Bolger said. “Reactions are quicker, [having that] attack mentality. A lot of our players have had a more passive role in previous years, but they’ve really grasped it lately — do something with the ball rather than just reverse it to someone else. And I’m seeing it [grades] nine through 12, not just the seniors, that everyone’s starting to get on the same page.”
