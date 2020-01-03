Success comes in waves.
Marshfield rode the wave of victory over Logan-Rogersville to the tune of seven consecutive from 2010-14. Since then, the Lady Cats have dropped just one of 13 meetings, including Friday evening's 59-52 win over the Lady Jays in a Pink and White Lady Classic consolation game at Weiser Gym.
"I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot a lot when it comes to turnovers and doing the little things like boxing out and finishing layups," Marshfield head coach Katie Pritchard said. "It's a lot of stuff that we can fix about ourselves that we didn’t do well."
The Lady Jays were coming off the heels of a 53-18 loss Thursday in the opener to an Ozark team that ended up securing a spot in the White Division title game.
"I thought we came out and played hard against Ozark, and they’re a very good team that plays at a pace that’s hard to mimic in practice," Pritchard said. “Preparing for that was tough, but it's nice in a way to turn around and play the next day, put that behind you. Anytime you play Rogersville, girls get excited and it’s a game where you want to compete against them, in any sport, so they were excited for the opportunity."
Marshfield took its first and only lead midway through the first quarter on a layup by Alliyah Joiner that was erased on a four-point play by Shayley Dunavant. L-R pushed a six-point halftime lead to eight after three quarters, though the Lady Jays would make a late push. Joiner popped a long triple and added two more, and Kori Cromer split a pair at the line to trim a Lady Cats’ lead from nine to three in exactly a minute.
Marshfield never managed to get any closer than three for the remainder of the game, though. Following a missed short jumper by Crider, Sophia Nixon, who finished with a game-high 25 points, pulled up and knocked down a jumper from the free-throw line, then scored a layup her next trip down to make it 54-47 with 1:31 left.
The Lady Jays missed their next several attempts from the field despite a late bucket by Crider and Cromer’s half-court shot that beat the buzzer.
"The 50-50 plays were just going our way today, and I think that led to some run-outs, which is good for us," L-R head coach Matt Bolger said. “In the half-court, our offense bogs down a little bit, so us in transition is a good thing. Some of the rebounds, the loose balls, they bounced our way, which was fortunate."
Bolger said the tendency to allow Marshfield to take some outside shots was partly out of necessity due to the foul situation, which the Lady Jays took advantage of, knocking down 20-of-28 free-throw attempts. "We kept reaching or getting called, so I think it was more of a survival mechanism more than anything to keep us in the game without getting all our starters fouled out," he said.
Sophomore Gracie Kibby complemented Nixon’s scoring with 11 points, while Shayley Dunavant added nine and Shelby Ince provided some interior scoring with eight.
Cromer, Joiner and Crider all finished in double figures for Marshfield, led by Cromer's 12 points.
While consecutive losses ended tourney action for Marshfield, the Lady Cats used a 19-8 third quarter and rode another 20-plus performance by Nixon to defeat Parkview 59-40 Saturday and advance to a consolation final Monday with Central.
Marshfield, now 5-4, resumes action next Monday at Springfield Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.