The only better feeling than being first? Being the first to be first.
The Lady Jays made it so Saturday afternoon, winning the inaugural Big 8 Girls Wrestling Tournament on their own mats.
Marshfield handily topped the conference with a total of 115 points, followed on the team podium by Cassville (56), Monett (54) and Nevada (44). McDonald County came in fifth (21.5), Logan-Rogersville and Reeds Spring tied for sixth with 20 points, and Seneca rounded out the field (15.5).
Of the dozen weight classes, Marshfield took first in nearly half. The handful that topped the competition were Alissa Hughey (120 pounds), Avonlea Bergthold (125), Kayla Bennett (142), Kylie Martin (187) and Leanna Merrell (235).
Some of the victories were unconventional. Bergthold and Bennett were unopposed and took victory through byes. Martin (18-6), meanwhile, scored a pair of falls over Nevada wrestlers, then had to take down fellow teammate Megan Petty for gold in the final round.
“It was great for me,” Martin said.
“I don’t like her,” Petty added as they both laughed. “[It’s not awkward], but it’s just hard because she knows my moves and I know hers. We’re perfectly matched strength and skill wise, so it’s hard to go against your perfect partner.”
“Yeah, she knows my number one move,” Martin admitted.
Both talked about the significance of being part of the conference’s first tourney at a time when the sport is growing at a rapid pace for females.
“Just like how last year was the first girls’ everything, then this year is more of that, it’s really cool to be a part of that,” Petty said.
“It’s getting a lot bigger,” Martin said. “Last year, I had a pretty good season, but the girls were easier. This year, they’re more skilled. You’re getting more people who know how to coach girls; we’re figuring out what works for us. It’s a lot more intensive.”
Hughey, who scored victories over Cassville's Kelsey Harris, expressed her excitement of being a winner in what’s just her first year of competing.
“I had a friend who said that I should definitely come wrestle, and then everyone else pushed me to it, and I’m just so glad that I’ve got to be a part of it to help grow the program,” Hughey said. “I love it. It’s my new favorite sport.”
The wins improved Hughey to 19-1. Her only loss came to Pirates wrestler at the Branson Invitational, a defeat that she avenged to take first there as well. Asked when she knew within this season that she could be good at the sport, she replied, “Probably when I won my first tournament. I was like, ‘OK, I might have this in the bag.’”
Rozalyn Richerson (115) and Brooke Mays (166) each notched second-place finishes for the Lady Jays, Petty placed third at 187, and the pair of Rayah Nichols (152) and Marlee Cantrell-Harris (166) captured fourth to round out the podium finishers for Marshfield.
From the Lady Wildcats, Courtney Fore took first place at 152 pounds.
The Big 8 JV Boys Tournament was held simultaneously and also won by Marshfield with 191 points. Monett came in second (101), followed by McDonald County (61) and Logan-Rogersville (52).
From the Jays, Logan Miller (138), Devin Nimmo (145), Mathew Derecichei (152), Dusty Stevens (160), Cody Hall (170), Jacob Houska (182) and Isaiah Starks (285) all took first place.
