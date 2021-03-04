The road has been relatively good to Marshfield this season, and the trips have been no better than Monday night’s up I-44.
The Lady Jays went to Rolla, where the hosts were ninth-ranked in Class 5 and the top-seeded team in District 9, and won 45-37 to earn a berth in the championship game.
“I knew the environment would be fun,” said Marshfield head coach Katie Pritchard, a multi-sport prep standout at nearby Waynesville. “The gym was loud. I knew it was going to be something they haven’t experienced before, and an opportunity to play a really good basketball team we knew we could compete with. We went in there with some confidence and had the mentality of whoever’s on the floor with us, we're going to step up and do our best.”
Pritchard was a sharpshooter at Drury, and appropriately the Lady Jays made their living early on 3-pointers, the first two from Kori Cromer and Lauren Luebbert. Brooklyn Crawford added a third to open the second quarter, but Rolla’s Carli Libhart went glass on two runners that helped the Lady Bulldogs keep an edge.
Blocked several times by Rolla’s 6-foot-2 junior Savannah Campbell early, and with just one basket inside the arc, something had to change for Marshfield.
“We knew we needed to play with some pace,” Pritchard said. “Whether they knew we were running or didn’t, we had to go full speed and be disciplined and fundamental [at the same time]. In the first quarter, I don't think we did that and that’s where we struggled. We got stagnant. Then we settled down and started moving faster.”
Sensing the momentum with a six-point lead, Rolla tried to freeze the rock in the final minute of the first half, but pressure on Libhart forced a driving miss, and the Lady Jays took advantage via an Abby McBride 3-pointer. Marshfield got it back again in the final ticks after a missed Rolla triple, and Cromer drew contact on her make in the paint, followed by a miss on the free throw that left the Jays behind just 17-16 at the break.
Marshfield kicked into high gear in the third. After McBride’s long jumper put the Lady Jays ahead the team’s exchanged buckets until Cromer and Luebbert 3s, then a putback by Luebbert on Cromer’s missed trey made it a seven-point lead.
The period finished with Marshfield ahead 34-25. Rolla committed six turnovers in the quarter and missed all three of its attempts from distance, while Marshfield converted eight of its 11 field-goal attempts.
Though Marshfield didn’t make a shot from the field in the fourth, it wasn’t necessary. Campbell’s old-fashioned 3-pointer made it 35-28, but a steal followed by a missed layup represented a missed opportunity to eat at the deficit with just over three minutes remaining.
Rolla picked another pass and this time took advantage through Campbell, but after fouling Cromer to send Marshfield into the bonus with 1:39 left, Crawford grabbed a miss on the front end of the 1-and-1, and the Lady Jays eroded another half-minute off the clock before Rolla put McBride at the stripe for two successful free throws.
The Lady Jays put the game to bed officially when Luebbert made two at the line after being intentionally fouled, then Crawford added another pair with 38 seconds to go after Marshfield retained the ball.
Four scorers accounted for all of Marshfield’s points, led by Cromer’s 14, with seven coming on each side of the break. Luebbert added 13, followed by 11 from McBride and seven from Crawford.
Libhart, a focal point alongside Campbell entering the matchup, led the Lady Bulldogs (17-8) with a team-high 15 points.
“One thing our girls did was bought into the personnel,” Pritchard said. “We talk every game about tendencies each player has and taking those away. That made it tough for them and they had to score in a way they weren’t used to.
“We knew Libhart was the ultimate key; she runs the show. We challenged Kori with that 1-on-1 matchup and said containing her would be the key and Kori bought into that. You’re never going to completely stop a kid like that, but you want to contain and I think she did a good job of that.”
Marshfield (20-4) got to the semifinal by squeezing by Camdenton at home Saturday in a first-round matchup, 70-64. The Lady Jays trailed by one with 49 seconds left before finishing with seven points unanswered to close it out. Crawford had a game-high 18 points, aided by 14 from Cromer and 13 by senior Maile Peck.
A win by Marshfield’s boys Tuesday would see both teams playing back-to-back for a district title Friday in West Plains. The Lady Jays, 8-1 away from home since the Pink and White Tournament, will meet the Zizzers, ranked second in Class 5.
“I think we’re still full steam ahead,” Pritchard said. “All these kids grew up watching those Marshfield teams play and take pride in having it across their chest. The opportunity to do it means a lot to them, but these girls aren’t satisfied yet.”
