Marshfield girls wrestling again increased its state qualifiers to a program-high four following last weekend’s sectional meet in Harrisonville.
Leanna Merrell, Macie James, Trinity Lesser and Kiana Massie all stamped their passport to the finals.
“I am extremely proud of all the girls this season, and our future is bright,” Lady Jays head coach Adam Wright said. “Nobody makes it to state by themselves. Every girl on the team has had a role in those four making it.”
Merrell won victories by fall over Kamryn Salyer of Belton and Nevada's Claire Pritchett, enough to secure a ticket to state in the 235-pound division. She finished after a defeat to Lebanon's Mariyah Brumley.
In the 143-pound division, James lost her first match of the day, but reeled off three consecutive victories after that, including a pinfall over Kickapoo's Mia Daughtery in the third-place match.
Lesser (159 pounds), a freshman, defeated Harrisonville's Iasiah Turrentine by fall to begin her march, and met her again in the third-place match, winning the rematch by decision (5-4) thanks to a near fall in the third period.
Massie opened with a bye at 174 pounds, then defeated Ryleigh Burnette of Cassville by decision before taking down Ryleigh Strunk of Harrisonville for the right to advance.
With only the top three finishers from each weight class assured a trip to the finals, that meant fourth-place finishes from Rozalyn Richerson (112 pounds) and Rylee Wilson left each just short of qualification.
Richerson, a senior, opened with a victory by fall before losing to Diamond's Josey Crisp. She rebounded by beating Katelynn Conover of Lone Jack by decision before Adeline Conttongim of Lebanon dashed her hopes.
At 127, Rylee Wilson fell to Odessa senior Mateja Wilson in her first match, but got through to the third-place decider, where she lost to district champion Bailey Joiner of Lebanon.
Ariaha McIllwain, Marshfield’s 137-pounder, knocked off Katie Fitzgerald, a district champion from Harrisonville, in her first-round match, but was handed a defeat in her subsequent contest and got pinned by Tatum Westerndorf of Ray-Pec to end her year.
This year’s state meet will be held March 9 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
