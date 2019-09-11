Losing isn’t fun. Waiting, then losing, probably wasn’t much fun for Marshfield last Thursday, either.
A long delay prolonged the start to a 15-1 defeat in five to McDonald County in the Lady Jays’ home opener. Players had to wait nearly an hour for the temperature to cool off by several degrees before action got underway in Marshfield between the Big 8 opponents.
Lady Jays head coach Jessica Gorham wasn’t going to use that as a shield for how the team performed, though.
“We were on the field [already], so it was a little distracting, but we've got to be able to handle that,” Gorham said. “I think they kept themselves warm and were able to get focused, so I don't think that's what it was.”
Following a 1-1 first inning, things went downhill for the Lady Jays (1-3) in the second when they allowed five runs on three errors. They committed five in total, the same number as their last two outings, both defeats.
“I'd say they're routine plays, but nothing's a routine play for us,” Gorham said. “Our pitchers are going to give up hits — that's just how it's going to be — but we've got balls being bobbled in the outfield. A legit, base-hit single into the outfield, the outfielders have to come up and field that cleanly. Yes, she's going to get to first base, but we can't let her get to second. We're doing that three or four times, turning singles into doubles or letting people steal on us.”
When asked if having less-experienced players roaming lends to any leeway on the fielding mishaps, Gorham replied, “I never expect it. We play all summer. This is not our first rodeo. … You’re just not going to win with that kind of defensive play.””
Taylor Byrd’s and Zadie Bisby's singles were the only hits Marshfield managed off Alexa Hopkins (13-0 in 2018), who struck out six and walked two.
“She’s got good speed, picked her spots and kept the ball low, and anytime you do that you get ground ball outs,” Gorham said. “I thought we had some good hits on her, but it was just about stringing them together, and there we don't help ourselves out.”
The Lady Jays collected seven hits in last Tuesday’s 15-5 defeat to Monett, including a pair of hits each by Macie Vestal and Alissa Hughey. Each drove in a run, as did Takiya Douglas and Abby Swanigan.
Along with the fielding, Gorham also talked to her team following Thursday’s loss about maintaining a spark at all times.
“We've actually done pretty good [in general] with the energy level. I was just reiterating the fact that it doesn't matter what the score is; we're out there for a reason, and we still have a job to do,” Gorham said. “If we don't keep our energy level up, it will not get better.”
The Lady Jays fell to East Newton on Tuesday. They head to Bolivar Thursday before competing this weekend at the Walnut Grove Tournament.
Bryan Everson can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
