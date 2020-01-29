The Lady Jays tasted victory in their final outing of the Logan-Rogersville Lady Wildcat Classic, defeating Springfield Central 52-41 Friday evening.
Marshfield found itself in a dogfight after letting a lead of a dozen-plus dwindle to four by halftime, and the teams were deadlocked at 39-all with 4:30 remaining. The Jays responded at that point, though, as Brooklyn Crawford’s baseline shot was followed by a steal and a score from Dani Brewer that made it a six-point game several minutes later.
And although the Jays missed the front end of 1-and-1s twice in a row, each time they corraled offensive rebounds. Maile Peck (nine points) followed her board up and got a bucket to fall as she was fouled, which created an eight-point separation with 52 seconds left.
“We did a great job of gathering our misses, which is something I don’t think we’ve done very well the last few games,” Marshfield head coach Katie Pritchard said. “It was definitely a key for us.”
At times, a quick trigger with the lead late in games has cost Marshfield in previous games this year. Avoiding those same missteps might be a sign of a Jays team that has learned lessons and matured.
“We’ve got a lot of experience with tight games, it seems like, and I do think we’ve taken the time to break those down, which is starting to show,” Pritchard said. “We watch the film, talk about what we can do. We’ve taken every opportunity to learn from those situations and our basketball IQ is definitely going up.”
Kori Cromer scored 20 points, including a five-point spurt in the third quarter when the Jays seemed in need of a boost.
“She stepped up, took the big shots, and she took the right shots, which I think [her shot selection] was the most important thing,” Pritchard said.
Cromer was one of several who were tasked with trying to slow Central’s Makaiya Brooks, a high-volume shooter who showed how dangerous she can be by hitting three 3-pointers in a row in the third quarter en route to a game-high 31 points.
“She’s an amazing shooter,” Cromer said. “You give her a second and it’s out of [her hands] and in. It’s really a team effort that took every single one of us to step up, be help-side [defenders] and try to shut her down.”
Marshfield exited Rogersville with a 9-7 record on the year, then fell 44-41 to Mount Vernon on Monday.
Junior guard returns after brief absence
Marshfield sorely missed the quickness and penetrating ability of junior point guard Alliyah Joiner until her return against Central. She was missing after suffering an ankle injury in the overtime win against Lamar on Jan. 16.
“I came down from a layup, landed on my own foot and it just twisted,” Joiner said. “I was going to take the whole week off and get ready for Mount Vernon but it feels good now.”
Apparently, her fellow teammates were pushing toward her resting the ankle. “Everyone wanted me to take the night off just so I wouldn’t hurt it again,” she said. “Oh, well.”
Joiner didn’t start, though she finished with three points off the bench in the winning effort.
Foul or defend?
Following a 57-36 defeat to Strafford on Jan. 20, Marshfield locked up with the host Lady Wildcats two days later on Jan. 22.
Despite some late missed free throws, the Jays forced several tie-ups late in the game and Cromer turned the corner, then buried a short jumped to tie the game at 31 with 1:20 left. After forcing a turnover, Marshfield’s shot potential game-winning shot was off the mark, giving Logan-Rogersville a chance to win with 6.3 seconds remaining.
The Lady Wildcats had to go the length of the floor, which they did successfully, getting the ball to Gracie Kibby, whose shot fell to win the game at the buzzer.
“Watching it on film, it’s about as close to the buzzer as it could possibly be,” L-R head coach Matt Bolger said. “If you go frame-by-frame, it looks like she just got it off.”
It’s easy to second-guess coaching in hindsight, but the situation did pose an interesting question, considering Marshfield had several fouls to give before entering the bonus.
“It was in the back of my head [that they might foul, and I probably should have been considering it more,” Bolger said. “The hope was we’d advance it far enough at least if we got it to half-court with a few seconds left. I thought around the three-point line that they may have tried to foul, but [it didn’t happen that way].”
Pritchard admitted there was a consideration to foul. “I felt that if we stayed behind and contained –– which I don’t know that we did a great job of –– that [we’d stop them], and we did a good job of taking [Sophia Nixon] away, but she kicked it and they made a pretty tough shot,” she said.
“We mentioned it was an option, but I wanted them to work together to get the stop and head to overtime. It’s not something I’m stuck to, but yeah, I think I would do the same thing [again].”
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
