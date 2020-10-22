Seeding, run-scoring issues, and black eyes. None of it prevented Marshfield from putting up a fight in a 13-9 district quarterfinal loss to West Plains on Oct. 13.
Averaging four runs a game entering the Class 4 playoffs, the Lady Jays (4-20), playing on their own field, nearly matched that in the first inning alone against the Lady Zizzers.
“It was just a matter of us having our heads in the game,” Marshfield’s Ally Harrison said. “It’s all mental, really. You just have to come ready to play and be ready to hit the ball.”
The Jays, the district’s lowest seed in a 2-7 matchup, seemed to leave their problems of scoring early at the gate. Led off by Alyssa Hughey's walk and a bunt single by Takiya Douglas, Harrison drove a line-drive RBI double to left field, then Alaura Padgett singled to right field, scoring Douglas. A sacrifice fly by Kirsten Ward scored Harrison to make it 3-0.
Macie Warren, solid in the early innings on the mound, allowed just one run in the first before Marshfield tacked on three more in the second. She walked, then Harrison's hard-hit fly ball to right field was misjudged, allowing Warren to score. Following a single by Padgett, a miscue in the field helped Harrison score to make it 5-1. After that, Kirsten Ward singled, Camryn Elliot was hit by a pitch, and Megan Petty was walked with the bases loaded, bringing home Padgett.
Douglas walked in the third inning prior to another RBI double by Harrison that helped knock West Plains’ starting pitcher, freshman Alyssa Joiner, out of the game one batter later.
“She was throwing me all inside, which I like because I can pull [to the] left side,” Harrison said.
The cushioned lead didn't last, as West Plains (19-8) scored four off Warren in the fifth, then took the lead with six more in the sixth as the Marshfield starter tired amidst mistakes made in the field.
“Defensively, it was really little things –– dropped pop flies, catchers not being able to throw runners out that put them in scoring position, not hitting a cut from the outfield –– and when those add up, it doesn’t matter how big of a lead you have,” Marshfield head coach Jessica Gorham said. “And we know that about our pitching staff, that we were a little thin from the get-go. In a game like this, I’ll take my chances and keep the veteran in there. Those nine runs should have held up for her.”
When Joiner exited, Marshfield’s batters had less success against sophomore Zoey Williams (4 1/3 IP, two hits), with the exception of Kirsten Ward, who drove a two-run dinger over the fence in center in the fifth inning.
Making it more exceptional was that Ward essentially did it with one eye, her left looking like she had just been in a prize fight.
“[The day before] after we lost to Willard, I was warming up the JV team and I told the fielder to toss it to me, but she was two feet away, threw it, and I couldn’t get a glove on it,” Ward said. “It was worse yesterday when it first closed up, I couldn’t open my eye. I was actually proud of myself because I couldn’t really open my eyes a whole lot, so I had to keep my head straight on it. Somehow, I pulled through.”
Ward, along with Douglas and Harrison, made the All-District 5 second team, while junior infielder Alaura Padgett represented Marshfield on the first team.
West Plains fell in the semifinals to Willard before Bolivar scratched out a 1-0 win in the district championship game Thursday night.
