It’s been a long and difficult season for the Marshfield High School softball team, which came into Monday night’s home contest with Buffalo dragging a 5-14 record behind it. But few of the Lady Jays’ games could have been as painful to watch as their 19-13 loss to the Lady Bison.
An old saying in baseball (and equally relevant to softball) is that as the pitching and defense go, so goes that game. That saying was clearly proven out in Monday’s game.
The contest was a relatively tidy 2-2 tie through its first four innings. Marshfield’s freshman hurler, Morgan Green, had things under control, with Buffalo’s two runs to that point being unearned. Green had even helped her own cause with an RBI double in the first inning.
But in the fifth inning, things began to unravel, as another pair of errors coupled with a mental gaffe to turn four singles into four runs, three of which were unearned.
Still, the game seemed within reach, especially when the Lady Jays responded with six runs in the bottom of the fifth to reclaim the lead. Five Marshfield girls pounded hits in the inning, including RBI doubles by sophomore Ally Harrison and senior Renee Watson.
Unfortunately for the Lady Jays, their defensive woes were only beginning. In the Buffalo sixth, another pair of errors, coupled with several hard-hit balls off the Lady Bison bats, chased Green from the circle, as sophomore Macie Warren came on in relief. But before the inning was closed off, the Lady Bison had pushed seven runs across the plate to take a 13-9 lead.
After the Lady Jays notched one run in the bottom of the sixth, Buffalo took advantage of four more Marshfield errors — making 11 for the game — in the seventh inning to stretch its lead to 19-9.
The lead would have been larger still if not for a technicality that led to the final out of the inning. Buffalo’s Dixie Gruber slugged a pitch over the left-field fence for what should have been a two-run home run. However, one of her teammates began her congratulations a bit too early, touching Gruber before she’d touched home plate. Gruber was called out to end the inning, wiping her run (and home run) off the board. Buffalo head coach Dana Henderson let the home plate umpire know in no uncertain terms that he should not expect a Christmas card from her this year.
To their credit, the Lady Jays showed they weren’t quite ready to concede. Sophomore Alaura Padgett led off with a ringing double to left-center and was knocked in on Taylor Byrd’s third base hit of the game. A base hit by Rileigh Clemons and a pair of hit batters was followed by a Buffalo error, resulting in three more runs — but not quite enough.
Although defensive goofs proved to be Marshfield’s undoing, there were also some examples of sterling glove work — especially early in the game — including a quick pounce-and-throw by sophomore third baseman Abby Harrison on a bunt by Buffalo’s Madison Bennett — the only time in the game the Blue Jay were able to keep the Lady Bison speedster off the bases. Marshfield outfielders Rileigh Clemons and Renee Watson also turned in highlight-reel plays.
The loss drops the Lady Jays to 5-15 on the year, which Buffalo improves to 5-12. After a Tuesday game at Rogersville, the Marshfield girls will wind up their regular season next Monday on the road at Willard.
