Over three dozen young girls recently picked up some wisdom over two days from four individuals who know arguably as much about winning at the high school basketball level as anyone around the state.
They participated on July 16 and 17 in the Championship Girl’s Skills Camp at the Strafford Sports Center. The camp was offered by former Lady Indians state champions Hayley and Kayley Frank, Kyndall Compton, and head coach Steve Frank.
“The new Sports Center is such a great addition for our area, and [co-owner] Micki [McShane] got together with the girls to help get the ball rolling with putting the camp on,” said Steve Frank, who guided the Strafford girls basketball team, including his daughters, to four state titles in a row. “It’s been tough this summer with the virus and everything being so cautious, so we didn’t know if it was going to be able to go on, and it was kind of short notice, but I think the more you can do with your younger groups, the more it’s going to help your program.”
He added, “In the younger [of the two groups], I think we had six different schools represented from around the area, and five [from the older group. There were kids from Sparta, Seymour, Rogersville. It wasn’t just Strafford kids, but we were able to help a lot of kids from our area. I feel like that’s where it’s at. You like those rivalries you have, but kids coming together at these camps, then when they do play against each other on the floor, they have that mutual respect for each other and look at each other from a different viewpoint. I think that’s really special.”
The coach said the shortage of usual opportunities for kids due to the COVID-19 pandemic made the camp feel even more necessary. “There’s not been a lot for kids to do, having been quarantined at home, and this gives them a great opportunity to get going again,” he said. “I hope everything this fall will be able to get back into its regular form when school starts. A lot of these kids who play junior high basketball will get into their seasons and do some things, hopefully build on what we were able to do this summer.”
All three of the women who helped run the camp cherished the opportunity to give back through the event.
“First of all, I love kids, but we love working with the younger ones,” Compton said. “We know some of these girls have come and watched us play, supported us. They act like we’re celebrities, which makes us feel really good. We like to encourage them and show them the success they can have and the passion for basketball, so it’s really fun to be a part of that.”
Said Kayley, “It means a lot. Whenever we were that age and went to the high school girls’ camps, we looked up to them so much. And not only them, but the ones that’ll go to Strafford, knowing that they’re going to be in our shoes one day and hopefully doing the exact same thing they did; it’s neat to work with them and be a little part of helping them get there.
“The feeling never gets old, them looking up to you and being a good role model for them.”
Albeit on a small scale, the graduated hoopers played the part of celebrity, signing balls for campers after the instruction finished that Friday. Hayley said it wasn’t her first time, having signed a few autographs during her freshman year at Mizzou, where she made good on her status as one of the nation's premier recruits.
“It feels like I’ve been home forever, but at the same time, it’s going quickly,” Hayley said. “In a way, I’ve been thankful that I’ve been at home with family. It’s been nice for time to slow down after a long season to spend quality time with them.”
The idea is that the camp, in its inaugural year, will flourish in numbers going forward without a pandemic to worry about.
Coach Frank stressed that the same basics the younger kids worked on, his teams at the high school level touched on routinely. “Giving them a good base and things they can work on on their own is really big,” he said. “We tried to emphasize a lot in both groups that all they need is a basketball, not even a basket. We gave them a lot of drills and things they can do on their own to make those fundamentals better.”
