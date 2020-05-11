No offense to the competition, but Logan-Rogersville girls soccer appeared a solid bet to be sectional-bound this spring.
After winning a district title in 2016, the Lady Wildcats won 13 contests in 2017 and went .500 in 2018. Then last spring, they put together a memorable 17-7-1 season for another Class 2 district championship before bowing out to St. Clair.
With plenty of postseason success across the board in most sports, the Class of 2020 appeared primed to lift the school back to those heights, and possibly beyond.
“I think we had a good class last year as well, and for kids to get a post they had to play really hard,” L-R head coach Brett Wubbena said. “We brought back a lot of girls with good leadership from last year, and I think it was going to be a fun year. I was talking to my assistant coach saying how it wouldn’t be an easy year to coach with players who would have possibly started last year that would have been on the bench to start games [this season], so there would have been a lot more managing. But that’s what you look forward to.”
The biggest reason for optimism was Sophia Nixon. The senior forward finishes with 114 career goals, the most in program history.
“Sophia is so athletic and explosive,” Wubbena said of his talisman. “She can bring the ball down with the best of them. I think it’s really similar [to her basketball style], but one of the differences is, if you play her type up the pitch, there’s so much space in front of her. You can still hang on the basketball court, but if she gets around you [in soccer] you’re not going to recover.
“In practice, every now and again we’d run [as coaches] with them, and instead of her ever making excuses why maybe I beat her on a sprint, she wouldn't ever back down.It’s the type of kid you really want, because she’ll raise everyone’s game.”
Nixon struck fear into opposing goalkeepers by amassing a total of 56 goals –– Rogersville had 96 as a team –– and seven assists in 2019.
“She’d probably have had more. … if she had four goals in the first half, it’s like, I’ve got to get some other kids, too, and also you don’t want to demoralize a team,” Wubbena said. “I know she’s going to play 100% and finish the game in 45 minutes, but you have a program to build and make sure other people can score.”
The other primary cog returning in the attack was Lexie Vernon. The Culver-Stockton commit struck back of the net and shared often as a junior, totaling 18 goals and 22 assists.
“She gets overlooked, and [her numbers in 2019] were ridiculous,” Wubbena said. “To have both of them, one who can set up another, that’s something you really look forward to.”
Around them, the Lady Wildcats had players with the skill to work the ball around and defend. Along with goalkeeper Jesse Bond, headed to play at Evangel, the rest of the senior class included Madison Hays, Courtney Fore, Bri Beeler, Shelby Ince and Margaret Caldwell.
Hays, Ince and Fore accounted for over a dozen assists last year collectively, while Bieller was set to man the pivot of the midfield in front of a back line that included returners like Caldwell. Alongside her in the defense, Wubbena said he was looking forward to seeing the progression of Laiken Leonarduzzi, moved to the back late last year, as well as Kaitlyn Standefer, who had a solid freshman campaign.
On top of that, he had a pair of highly touted freshmen in Kita and Nicki Wood joining the mix.
“I’ve got a couple girls of my own playing on the middle school L-R team, so those girls had been playing alongside my daughters,” Wubbena said. “Last year, we had them in one of the highest-level leagues because they’d had great success … and for the most part, they would take over the game. They controlled it, were good leaders — they could score and defend. I knew coming into this season the competition would be harder, but I was confident they’d step up and really want the challenge. To have Sophia or Lexi who know how to play, and then to challenge Nicki and Kita … it would have been fantastic.”
The Lady Wildcats would have had to emerge from an identical district to 2019 that included Aurora, Cassville and Monett. They defeated those teams by an average of nearly four goals in their combined meetings last spring, so along with the talent that returned, it was hard to argue against the idea that L-R could have lifted more district silverware.
“I know everyone puts the cart before the horse, but we liked our chances,” Wubbena said.
