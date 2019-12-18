It was certainly not the result Logan-Rogersville hoped for, but fans were at least treated to a peek at what one of the top prospects looks like last Tuesday.
The Wildcats were off the mark at home, dropping a 61-48 contest to Greenwood and junior wing Aminu Mohammed, who accounted for a game-high 31 points.
This was the second meeting in as many seasons between the parties involved. Logan-Rogersville fell to the Blue Jays 70-68 on a December night in 2018 when Mohammed scored 32 points.
He entered last week’s game familiar to the Wildcats, but has become much more of a known commodity in the Ozarks and basketball circles elsewhere between the two showdowns. Greenwood won a Class 2 state title last year behind Mohammed, who averaged 34.2 points and was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year. The 6-foot-4 talent, who relocated to the area from Washington, D.C., established himself on the AAU summer circuit and came into the winter as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2021, ranked as high as 11th overall by ESPN.
In Tuesday’s outing, he had a pedestrian beginning. Logan-Rogersville limited him to just four points in the first quarter, after which the Wildcats led 15-11, and Greenwood’s star player missed all three of his free-throw attempts.
Gradually, though, evidence of a remarkable athlete became more evident. Mohammed scored 10 in the second quarter within the flow of the game, but the Blue Jays fed him the ball more deliberately coming out of halftime and went on a 9-2 run. His slick crossover freed him up from the perimeter defending of Cade Blevins for a 3-pointer that made it 42-29 Greenwood with two minutes to go in the third, and he converted the and-1 play to make it a 16-point game just eight seconds into the fourth.
Mohammed missed just one of his looks from the floor in the second half and made 12-of-17 field-goal attempts overall, adding seven rebounds. Sophomore Tommy Pinegar made L-R’s night difficult as well, scoring all 12 of his points on 3s.
JJ O’Neal was one of the Wildcats who had the assignment of guarding Mohammed. Needing to gamble for points, L-R head coach John Schaefer pulled O’Neal toward the sideline late in the game and seemed to advise the sophomore guard to make the best of the situation.
“He was talking about guarding the two best players on their team, pressuring them, stealing the ball and getting points really quick,” O’Neal said. “I should have help [defenders], but get up on them, no matter what.
“It was exciting, because we were looking forward to getting payback from last year. It didn’t end up happening, but coach said we did some good things.”
With Cade Blevins limited to first-half foul trouble, Josh Linehan and Zach Bergmann picked up the scoring responsibilities for Rogersville, finishing with 19 and 14 points, respectively.
Fresh off four games in six days, the Wildcats got a week off, then took on Branson on Tuesday, and will head Friday night to West Plains.
“It’s been a long week,” O’Neal said. “Everyone’s tired, but we’re going to come back strong in practice and we’re looking forward to playing Branson here.”
