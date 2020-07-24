Marshfield pitched a winning effort both on and around the diamond as part of its summer circuit action on July 15.
The Blue Jays cleaned up against Branson, winning 8-0 on a fundraiser night for the family of Ashlyn Grier, where workers estimated over $1,400 was raised.
They also moved to 5-2 on the summer, rebounding from last week’s defeat to Logan-Rogersville by holding a team to one run or less for the fourth occasion. It came in swift, five-inning fashion, with Ethan Grace, Ben Casterlin and Landon Wilson combining to shut down the Pirates.
“Ethan threw 22 pitches, but he [had] games this weekend, so we were shutting him down,” Jays head coach William Pate said. “He looked really sharp. Ben’s been down, resting his arm for about five, six weeks and just got cleared. Today was kind of a tune-up to see how it felt. He threw 30 pitches in his two innings and looked really good for not having thrown in a while. Landon looked sharp as well.”
Marshfield’s bats wasted no time providing whatever run support was necessary. With one out in the first, Grace tripled, then Kyle Jones and Jackson Vestal aided with back-to-back singles and Logan Crum doubled to help put a four-spot on the board.
In the second, the Jays added three more runs, including a pair on a two-out single by Crum that scored Jones and Vestal.
“We capitalized [on mistakes], and guys had key hits,” Pate said. “All-around, it was good baseball.”
Vestal accounted for the team’s final run in the fifth after he tripled, then scored on an error.
Pate applauded the team’s efforts to pay tribute to their fellow classmate and student-athlete in Grier.
“They were the ones who had the idea of painting her volleyball number on the field,” Pate said. “I thought that was great. They found out what her favorite color was, got tape, and they were wearing that with her number and initials. It’s just really great to see those guys stepping up and going, ‘Hey, we’ve got a friend or family member going through a hard time and we want to show our support for her.’ They did that on their own.
“And the parents, they’re the ones who put this on. I didn’t do much, honestly. They ran the concession stand and did an awesome job.”
All proceeds from the meal deal at the game went directly to the Grier family.
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.