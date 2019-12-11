CLEVER –– A three-day outing at the 86th Annual Clever Basketball Invitational provided a clearer picture of what Marshfield needs to get into the win column.
The Blue Jays, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, fell in Friday night’s game consolation game to Hillcrest, 50-40, and their other two outcomes were nearly identical. They lost to Clever in an opening-round game Tuesday, 50-39, then dropped the seventh-place game Saturday afternoon to Seneca, 49-42.
“We held our first two opponents to 50 and our last to 49, so we feel like defensively and tempo-wise, we’re doing a good job,” Marshfield head coach Matt Carpenter said. “I think that tournament was good for us because it allowed us to put some numbers to what we’re capable of on the offensive end.
“I think you either have to score in the 50s or hold them to 40 the way our scores look. [With how many points we allowed] I would think most varsity-level teams would be 3-0.”
Players continuing to carve out a better understanding of their roles and when to pull the trigger will hopefully help bring about wins.
“Our field-goal percentage was extremely low [throughout the week],” Carpenter said. “We want to continue to be disciplined, and also aggressive, but with the intent of getting specific shots for specific people without settling. I think one thing we saw this weekend was that even with decent effort and pretty decent defense, we’re missing a piece [in Peyton McBride] that’s important to us, so we’re going to have to do a great job of the right guys taking the right shots. I believe if we do that, we’ll be able to find those 8-10 more points we need.”
A five-point swing that saw senior Drew Cromer knock down a 3-pointer, get a steal and assist Owen Curley’s bucket was the highlight of Friday’s first half, after which the Jays trailed 24-16. Despite trailing by 14 early in the fourth quarter, though, Marshfield made a game of it. The Blue Jays got within a handful a few times, including once on Brooks Espy’s steal that led to a bucket, and another time on Brennan Espy’s trey from the right wing, and may have crept closer if not for several generous calls favoring the Hornets.
Using the two brothers at the top of the defense late in Friday’s game proved to be an effective tool in generating turnovers and making a run in the closing minutes.
“I think that’s a great weapon for us to have in our back pocket,” Carpenter said. “I also think that’s the first time we’ve done that this year, so going to that 1-2-2 back into the 2-3 zone [and using them] at the same time, I don’t think that was something that they were prepped for.”
Cromer had a team-high 17 points in the Hillcrest defeat, while Brennan Espy added nine, seven of them coming in the last quarter.
Marshfield traveled Tuesday night to Lebanon and lost 68-57 despite 16 points from Drew Cromer. Landon Wilson added 11 points and nine boards and Blake Anderson went 3 of 4 on 3-pointers to finish with 13 points in that defeat.
The Jays stay on the road with a game Friday at Fair Grove.
